Agentio Turns YouTube Creator Advertising Into a Scalable Growth Engine for SURI's U.S. Expansion

New case study shows Agentio's AI infrastructure helped brand scale creator program without additional headcount.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the AI-native platform for creator-led advertising, today announced new results from its work with SURI, a U.K.-based oral care brand, demonstrating how AI-powered creator advertising infrastructure can help brands rapidly enter the U.S. without expanding internal teams.

Scaling to the U.S. was a business priority for SURI in 2026, anchored by a mandate to build brand awareness fast, in a market where almost no one knew them yet. The company identified YouTube creator marketing as its strongest opportunity to build consumer trust, but executing that strategy traditionally requires significant time and resources. With a lean internal team, SURI turned to Agentio to efficiently grow its creator program.

Agentio replaced the manual work of sourcing creators, booking partnerships, reviewing content, and measuring performance with a single AI-powered workflow. By combining audience matching, campaign management, automation, and performance tracking in one platform, SURI was able to treat YouTube creator advertising like a scalable media channel, rather than a series of one-off influencer deals, and run the entire program with a team of one.

In just five months with Agentio, SURI:

Scaled its U.S. creator program to 153 partnerships across 45+ creator categories.

Generated 6.46 million impressions while consistently achieving 80%+ view-through rates.

Improved efficiency over time, with CPMs 60% below contracted rates and CPA down 70% since launch.

Attributed a 2.5x greater business impact from Media Mix Modeling (MMM) compared to traditional discount code attribution.

Rather than betting only on the obvious lifestyle-adjacent creators, SURI was able to confidently test more than 45 different creator categories, including architecture, gardening and ASMR, using Agentio's AI-powered audience matching to identify high-fit audiences beyond their typical verticals.

"Creator advertising has become one of the most effective ways to build trust with consumers, but operational complexity has prevented many brands from treating it like a true media channel," said Arthur Leopold, CEO and co-founder of Agentio. "SURI's U.S. expansion shows what's possible when AI removes that friction. The result is a creator program that compounds: integrations that keep working long after they go live, CPMs that keep falling, and acquisition that keeps getting more profitable. With nearly 50% of consumer attention already on creator content but just 2–3% of ad budgets there today, that gap represents one of marketing's biggest opportunities."

"We were in a very lucky, but tricky situation where we had the backing and the budget from the business to start scaling in the U.S., but we weren't able to find the team power and the time needed to spend budgets, said Eli Borkowski, Influencer Marketing Lead at SURI. "Agentio has allowed us to scale rapidly without putting additional pressure on our team, helping us achieve growth in a sustainable and efficient way."

For more on SURI's results and the strategy behind its U.S. expansion with Agentio, read the full case study here.

About Agentio

Agentio is the AI-native platform for creator-led advertising. Its AI infrastructure automates creator campaigns end-to-end, enabling advertisers to scale creator programs across YouTube, Meta and beyond, while connecting creators with the world's leading brands. For more information, visit Agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio