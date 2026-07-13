Agentio Brings Automated Creator Advertising to Facebook and Instagram

Meta partnership integrates authenticity of creator content with data-driven performance marketing

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the AI-native platform for creator-led advertising, today announced a new advertising integration partnership with Meta, enabling brands to go from creative insights to live partnership ads across Instagram and Facebook in days.

During its initial beta phase, across leading brands and millions of dollars in advertising spend, Agentio-powered partnership ads delivered 81% higher ROAS compared to the same brands' non-Agentio creator-partnership ads. At the creative level, Agentio creator-led content drove 89% higher click-through rates and 13% lower cost per action. The integration is now widely available to all brands on the Agentio platform.

As the global creator economy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027, traditional manual partnership models and upfront-payment structures are struggling to scale. This challenge has become more pronounced as Meta has shifted away from manual targeting in favor of creative-first matching, where content freshness, volume, and diversity are now the primary drivers of ad performance.

Agentio's Creative Intelligence addresses this gap by reading every ad in a brand's Meta account, analyzing all creative to identify what's driving performance, what's fading, and where fatigue or audience gaps are capping growth. Unlike analytics tools that stop at the insight, Agentio executes on it: turning findings directly into matched creators, strategy-grade briefs, and live partnership ads in less than a week. It's the only platform that takes a brand from creative insight to live campaign in a single motion, using real creators as the engine to test, learn, and scale what works.

Unlike traditional upfront-payment models, Agentio's pay-for-performance structure lets brands test high volumes of creator ads without paying upfront. Creators are paid proportionately only as winning ads scale in spend.

"Expanding to Meta's platforms is the next natural step for Agentio," said Arthur Leopold, CEO and co-founder of Agentio. "By integrating directly into Meta's tools, we built an always-on creative engine that identifies and launches strategy-informed creator ads in minutes, not weeks. We're moving brands away from a one-off creator partnership model toward one built on efficiency, performance, and access to a much broader universe of creative talent they couldn't access before."

Since the company's start in 2023, Agentio has built the leading AI-native infrastructure for creator advertising on YouTube and YouTube Shorts. Now on Meta, brands can amplify creator-generated content through paid media to reach new, high-trust audiences while maintaining the creator's voice and credibility. Brands can run cross-platform creator campaigns across YouTube and Meta from a single platform on Agentio.

This partnership marks another milestone in Agentio's continued momentum and expansion across social media platforms. In November, Agentio raised its Series B, bringing total capital raised to $56 million and company valuation to $340 million. The company will double its employee base by the end of the year and has onboarded some of the fastest growing brands onto the platform, including Uber, DoorDash, CashApp, Olipop and more.

Brands and creators can learn more here.

About Agentio

Agentio is the AI-native platform for Creator-led advertising. Its AI infrastructure automates campaigns end to end, enabling advertisers to scale Creator programs across Meta, YouTube, and beyond in hours, not months, while connecting Creators with the world's top Brands. For more information, visit www.agentio.com.

SOURCE Agentio