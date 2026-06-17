Agile Defense Announces $145 Million Intelligence Analysis Contract

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense today announced that IntelliWare Systems, Inc., an Agile Defense company, has been awarded a $145 million single-award contract to support the Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) Intelligence Analysis Services under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicle.

"This program is designed to provide critical support for the expanded all-threats mission of the TSC, providing modernization and clear, operationally relevant insight," said Rick Wagner, Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing to build our support across the justice and national security mission in this key chapter of their evolution."

"Agile Defense has been a trusted partner to the FBI and federal law enforcement community for the past two decades, and this award deepens that relationship on a mission critical to keeping our country safe everyday" said Jesse Levine, Executive Vice President of National Security and Law Enforcement at Agile Defense. "We're proud to bring the rigor, reliability, and modern capability that the TSC demands".

Under this contract, Agile Defense will deliver intelligence and operational support focused on threat related information sharing among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies spanning the full scope of the TSC's mission.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,500 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense