Agile Defense awarded $100 million for AI prototype supporting combatant commands

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense today announced that it has been awarded a $100 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM) to deliver its Workforce AI tool in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) (N&N2). The award will fund the prototyping of Force Deployed Engineering and Training (FDE&T), a novel delivery model that fuses embedded AI instruction with forward-deployed engineering support at the directorate level.

"Agile Defense not only articulated a clear vision for how to operationalize AI at the edge, we invested strategically in our Workforce AI product and made it a reality," said Mike Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer, Agile Defense. "Our FDE&T teams will bring data engineering and AI software development training directly to the warfighter, embedding them inside operational directorates to enable learning, engineering, and mission execution as a single, continuous workflow."

Under this contract, Agile Defense will prototype FDE&T, which is distinct from both traditional training contracts and conventional forward-deployed engineering in three key ways:

Embedded Subject Matter Expert (SME) Pods co-located with operational directorates, providing foundational, proficiency, and over-the-shoulder instruction on Maven Smart Systems (MSS), War Data Platform (WDP), and adjacent AI capabilities as they are used on live mission workflows.

co-located with operational directorates, providing foundational, proficiency, and over-the-shoulder instruction on Maven Smart Systems (MSS), War Data Platform (WDP), and adjacent AI capabilities as they are used on live mission workflows. AI curriculum , learning paths, and certifications that are continuously regenerated against evolving platform capabilities and directorate-specific mission sets, eliminating the lag inherent in static courseware.

, learning paths, and certifications that are continuously regenerated against evolving platform capabilities and directorate-specific mission sets, eliminating the lag inherent in static courseware. Hybrid hands-on-keyboard engineering support on MSS and WDP, in which SMEs build, tune, and operationalize AI workflows alongside operators rather than in a separate development enclave, converting training engagements directly into mission capability.

"We are bringing the best engineers and trainers in the industry to bear on Maven Smart System and the War Data Platform," said Shawn Tyrie, Chief Revenue Officer, Agile Defense. "Our SMEs don't just teach these platforms, they build, tune, and operationalize AI workflows alongside operators, converting every training engagement into immediate mission capability available across the Combatant Commands and Services."

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,800 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense