Agiloft Announces Agiloft for Salesforce on Salesforce AgentExchange

Agiloft's customers can now benefit from code-free, CRM-native contract management to help you extend your Agentic Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has launched Agiloft for Salesforce on AgentExchange, Salesforce's marketplace that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience – making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack. Agiloft for Salesforce is currently available on AgentExchange here to help customers become agentic enterprises. AgentExchange provides a trusted ecosystem of nearly 14,000 vetted apps, agents, sub-agents, tools, MCP servers, integrations, and experts that help customers solve their unique business challenges faster.

Agiloft for Salesforce is the only enterprise CLM integration for Salesforce that requires no code to deploy, maintain, or extend. The release enables organizations to manage contracts from within the CRM environment, eliminating the workflow disruptions and data synchronization challenges commonly found in contract operations across legal, finance, and sales teams.

The no-code Salesforce managed package enables teams to initiate, manage, and track contracts directly from Salesforce objects such as Opportunities and Accounts, while maintaining synchronized data and workflow visibility between Salesforce CRM and Agiloft's CLM platform. By centralizing contract data and automating workflows, organizations can reduce operational delays, eliminate manual data tracking, and improve visibility for legal, finance, and sales teams.

"What organizations increasingly need is a way to connect contract data directly into the systems where business decisions happen," said Jason Barnwell, Chief Product Officer at Agiloft. "This release focuses on reducing the friction between CRM activity and contract management while giving customers the flexibility to adapt workflows to their own legal, finance, and sales processes through a completely no-code approach."

What Agiloft for Salesforce Delivers

Real-time sync: Event-driven synchronization automatically reflects approvals, tasks, obligations, e-signatures, and contract status as structured Salesforce records.

Event-driven synchronization automatically reflects approvals, tasks, obligations, e-signatures, and contract status as structured Salesforce records. Workflow flexibility: Contract requests can be initiated from any Salesforce object, with record context passed automatically at launch – no manual ID entry, no data entry errors.

Contract requests can be initiated from any Salesforce object, with record context passed automatically at launch – no manual ID entry, no data entry errors. iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) flexibility: Connect through Agiloft's Integration Hub, or alternative platforms, such as MuleSoft and Boomi.

Connect through Agiloft's Integration Hub, or alternative platforms, such as MuleSoft and Boomi. Automated document generation: Instantly create NDAs and sales agreements from pre-approved templates directly from Salesforce data using Agiloft's no-code rules engine.

Instantly create NDAs and sales agreements from pre-approved templates directly from Salesforce data using Agiloft's no-code rules engine. Self-service signatures: Signature workflows trigger automatically based on defined criteria, with real-time status updates reflected on both sides.

Signature workflows trigger automatically based on defined criteria, with real-time status updates reflected on both sides. Enhanced Extensibility: Easily implement custom object compatibility including CPQ quotes - so teams can seamlessly automate contracting processes into their end-to-end quote to cash flows

For sales, Agiloft for Salesforce makes it possible to generate, negotiate, and track contracts directly from an Opportunity record without waiting for separate legal workflows to begin. For legal and contracting teams, the provides reduces the volume of manual intake work by enabling sales users to self-serve contract requests directly within Salesforce, with accurate, contextual data pulled from the CRM record at the point of request. Sales teams gain direct visibility into their contract obligations within Salesforce, associated with the relevant customer record. Finance teams also benefit from improved access to contract data needed for forecasting, compliance tracking, and revenue operations.

The app is architected as a second-generation AppExchange managed package, providing enterprise Salesforce environments with faster deployment, easier upgrades, and more scalable customization capabilities. The solution has successfully completed Salesforce's security review and interoperability evaluation process.

Agiloft for Salesforce is available now on Salesforce AgentExchange. Learn more and install the app or visit agiloft.com/salesforce for more information.

Salesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), helping businesses improve outcomes. Its no-code CLM platform with embedded AI centralizes, automates, and governs contracts from request through renewal, reducing review times and integrating with over 1,000 systems for real-time visibility. Astra, Agiloft's contracts AI platform, unlocks post-signature data to drive better decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft delivers strong performance with high implementation success and customer renewal rates, enabling organizations to create, control, and capture more value across industries today. Learn more at agiloft.com.

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SOURCE Agiloft