Agiloft Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Business Products industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

Agiloft recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace Honoree 2026

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Agiloft is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace because our people are the heart of everything we do," said May Quock, VP of People Operations at Agiloft. "As a fully remote company, we have intentionally built a culture rooted in trust, flexibility, collaboration, and inclusion so employees can thrive both personally and professionally. This award reflects the passion, talent, and commitment of our team and the environment we continue to build together."

Last year, Agiloft was recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner; an annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow. The company believes the strongest and most vibrant workplaces are built by bringing together people from all backgrounds and experiences — and by empowering employees to show up as their authentic selves every day. Guided by the philosophy that "EX = CX," Agiloft recognizes that exceptional employee experiences lead to exceptional customer experiences. To support this commitment, the company fosters an inclusive, people-first culture through multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), flexible benefits such as floating holidays, and a quarterly no-questions-asked wellness day designed to promote employee well-being and healthy work/life balance.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture – it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), helping businesses improve outcomes. Its no-code CLM platform with embedded AI centralizes, automates, and governs contracts from request through renewal, reducing review times and integrating with over 1,000 systems for real-time visibility. Astra, Agiloft's contracts AI platform, unlocks post-signature data to drive better decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft delivers strong performance with high implementation success and customer renewal rates, enabling organizations to create, control, and capture more value across industries today. Learn more at agiloft.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Angel Duan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(650) 780-6741 ext. 5775

SOURCE Agiloft