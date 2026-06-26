Agricultural Films Market worth $21.6 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, "Agricultural Films Market by Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, Reclaim, HDPE), Application [Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouses, Macro Tunnels/Walking Tunnels, Low Tunnel), Mulch Film (Black Mulches, Transparent Mulches), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap, Silage Bag)], and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The agricultural films market size was USD 14.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2026 and 2031.

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Agricultural Films Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

• 2026 Market Size: USD 15.5 billion

• 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.6 billion

• CAGR (2026-2031): 6.86%

Agricultural Films Market Trends & Insights:

The market for agricultural films is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The demand for agricultural films is increasing due to increased demand from the dairy industry, innovations in agricultural films, growing population, and increasing investments in protected cultivation, greenhouse farming, and controlled-environment agriculture. By application, the mulch films segment accounted for the largest market share. Mulch films are widely used in modern agricultural practices to maintain soil temperature and retain moisture. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant market for agricultural films globally.

The global agricultural films market is dominated by Asia Pacific with a share of 66.4%, in terms of value, in 2025. The market in the region is projected to register a CAGR of 7.36% between 2026 and 2031.

By type, the EVA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.30%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The mulch films segment is the largest application in the overall agricultural films market, accounting for 43.9% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2025.

Amcor plc, Kuraray Co., Ltd., and BASF SE were identified as some of the star players in the agricultural films market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Exxon Mobil, Plastika Kritis, and POLIFILM Group, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The agricultural films market is driven by the growing demand for dairy products and vegetables, the need for increased agricultural output, and innovations in agricultural films. Agricultural films contribute to increased food production, improved resource management, and enhanced crop quality, making them a crucial tool for farmers in current agricultural practices. These films help improve crop quality and increase agricultural productivity by minimizing soil erosion, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, and suppressing the growth of weeds.

The LLDPE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall agricultural films market in 2025.

The LLDPE segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the agricultural films market during the forecast period. LLDPE boasts superior strength and durability, making it ideal for harsh agricultural environments. Furthermore, its flexibility allows for a close fit around crops and uneven terrain, maximizing its effectiveness in applications like mulch films. Moreover, LLDPE offers a cost-effective solution for farmers, particularly in regions where affordability is a key concern. This is driving the large-scale adoption of LLDPE as agricultural films.

Greenhouse film is estimated to be the second-largest application in the agricultural films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The greenhouse film segment is the second-largest application in the agricultural films market. These films offer the ability to create controlled environments for crops, enabling year-round production, higher yields, and efficient resource use. This is particularly valuable for specialty crops and in regions with harsh climates. Greenhouse films allow farmers to create customized environments for their crops, regardless of the external weather conditions. This enables them to extend growing seasons, cultivate fruits and vegetables out of season, and achieve optimal growing conditions for higher yields and quality produce. Also, their price is lower than that of mulch and silage films, which makes them a cost-effective choice for agriculture.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for agricultural films, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the second-largest share of the agricultural films market globally. The presence of a well-established agriculture sector in the US is a major driver of the market in the region. The US and other countries in the region readily embrace advancements like greenhouse films and mulch films to optimize yields and resource use. North American producers are leaders in film innovation, constantly developing new features for improved performance and environmental considerations. The vast areas dedicated to large-scale farming further fuel the demand for agricultural films used in silage wraps and row covers.

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Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Amcor plc (Switzerland), Dow Inc. (US), RKW Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Coveris (Austria), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rani Group (Finland), and Armando Alvarez Group (Spain).

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