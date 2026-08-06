AHCO SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving AdaptHealth Corp.

On May 5, 2026, AdaptHealth raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Weeks later, the Company reset that guidance to approximately $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion -- and the stock fell as much as 26%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) watched the stock fall as much as 26% after management reset full-year 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion -- roughly $560 million to $670 million below the guidance CFO Jason Clemens had raised on May 5, 2026. If you lost money on AHCO, you are encouraged to submit your information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the May 5, 2026 Q1 earnings call, CFO Jason Clemens stated: "We are raising our full year net revenue projection by $10 million to $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion." He also told investors to expect Q2 net revenue of "$840 million to $860 million" and "a little over $160 million of EBITDA for the second quarter." Actual Q2 2026 revenue was $740.3 million. Actual adjusted EBITDA was approximately $132 million.

On the same call, Clemens said the Company was "maintaining our full year guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $680 million to $730 million." That figure was later reset to approximately $490 million to $520 million. On the May 5, 2026 earnings call, management did not disclose that these factors were expected to contribute to a substantial reduction in full-year 2026 revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Investors who purchased AHCO shares and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation here , or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AHCO Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. Less than three months later, the Company reset 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion and the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did AHCO stock drop? A: Shares fell as much as 26% after the Company reported Q2 revenue of $740.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $132 million and reset its 2026 outlook. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AHCO investigation? A: Investors who purchased AHCO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AHCO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my AHCO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AHCO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com