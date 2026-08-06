SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2026 in Bloom Energy Corporation Lawsuit - BE

Pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries holding Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares are advised that a securities class action alleges the Company falsely assured investors it had "no China supply chain" while allegedly obtaining scandium through intermediaries that sourced the metal from China.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BE shares fell $15.28, or 5.7%, to close at $254.29 on July 8, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. For a fund holding 100,000 shares, that single session represents more than $1.5 million in market value. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by September 28, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that Bloom Energy repeatedly told the market its supply chain was "not dependent on China," including in SEC filings stating the Company's "supply chain does not have significant exposure to China." As averred in the action, the Company in fact allegedly obtained scandium, a rare earth dopant essential to its solid oxide fuel cells, through intermediaries that sourced the metal from China, thereby understating exposure to Beijing's export controls and U.S. tariff policy.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Funds with documented Class Period losses may be evaluated for lead plaintiff eligibility, which carries no separate fee arrangement and no increase in individual recovery.

Investment policy statements and ERISA-governed plan documents frequently require trustees to assess and, where appropriate, pursue available claims on portfolio losses.

Sub-advised and commingled accounts may hold BE positions that a plan sponsor has not separately reviewed; custodial transaction files should be checked.

Passive index vehicles tracking clean energy or industrial benchmarks may have accumulated BE shares throughout the alleged Class Period.

Class Period. Absent class members retain the ability to participate in any recovery without seeking lead plaintiff appointment.

Documentation typically needed is limited to purchase and sale dates, share quantities, and prices paid.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and their loss records often make them well suited to represent a class. Here, the complaint charges that Bloom Energy's supply chain representations did not reflect its alleged reliance on Chinese-sourced scandium, a distinction with direct consequences for cost and tariff risk." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BE stock or securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did BE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 5.7%, a decline of $15.28 per share, after a July 8, 2026 report alleged Bloom Energy relied on Chinese scandium routed through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the BE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Appointment does not increase individual recovery but provides direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts generally appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval..

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com