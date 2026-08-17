AHN Taps Internationally Renowned UPMC Sports Medicine Surgeon Dr. Volker Musahl to Lead Expansion of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Program

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced that Volker Musahl, MD, one of the world's foremost orthopaedic sports medicine surgeons, researchers and physician leaders, will be joining the organization next February to serve as Chief Sports Medicine Officer, Medical Director of International Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and Chief of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Research.

Dr. Volker Musahl is set to join Allegheny Health Network (AHN) in February as Chief Sports Medicine Officer, Medical Director of International Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and Chief of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Research.

Dr. Musahl will be coming to AHN following a distinguished career at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC, where he served in numerous prominent roles, including Chief of the Division of Sports Medicine, Medical Director of UPMC International Sports Medicine, Medical Director of the UPMC Rooney Sports Medicine Complex, Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Bioengineering.

In his new AHN roles, Dr. Musahl will help lead the organization's strategic vision for sports medicine, advance clinical and translational research initiatives, expand national and international collaborations, and help further establish the network as a premier destination for athletes and active individuals seeking advanced musculoskeletal care.

An internationally recognized authority in sports medicine surgery, Dr. Musahl specializes in the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of athletic injuries, particularly those involving the knee, shoulder and elbow. He is known for his leading expertise in soccer medicine, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, sports injury prevention and athletic performance enhancement. Throughout his career, he has cared for athletes ranging from youth competitors and active adults to elite collegiate, professional and international sports stars.

Dr. Musahl's recruitment marks a significant milestone in AHN's continued investment in sports medicine and orthopaedic excellence, building upon the network's long-standing partnerships with professional, collegiate and amateur athletic organizations across Pennsylvania.

"Volker is one of the most accomplished and respected sports medicine physicians in the world," said Patrick DeMeo, MD, chair of AHN's Department of Orthopaedics and Medical Director of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "His unique combination of clinical expertise, research excellence, educational leadership and international reputation will immediately elevate every aspect of our sports medicine enterprise. He is a visionary leader who has helped shape the future of sports medicine globally, and we are thrilled to welcome him to AHN as we continue expanding our capabilities and impact."

Dr. Musahl has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific articles, book chapters and research abstracts and is recognized globally as a leader in orthopaedic sports medicine research. He has secured substantial research funding from the National Institutes of Health, Department of Defense and other leading organizations, while helping advance the scientific understanding of knee and shoulder injuries. In 2025, he was appointed Chair of the Research Committee of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), further reflecting his stature as one of the field's preeminent clinician-scientists.

His appointment will also further strengthen AHN's longstanding commitment to soccer medicine and western PA's soccer community. AHN serves as the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club and has made significant investments in soccer-focused sports medicine and performance programs, including a recent partnership with the Riverhounds to build the AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center in Coraopolis, PA.

Opened in 2020, the AHN Montour campus is home to state-of-the-art sports medicine and sports performance facilities as well as multiple indoor and outdoor, FIFA regulation-sized soccer and multi-purpose fields. It serves as the official practice site for the Riverhounds and home base for the Riverhounds Development Academy that annually trains thousands of young athletes from across the region and country. AHN operates similar sports medicine facilities and programs at its Sports Medicine and Performance Pavilion in Erie, PA and Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park, PA.

In addition to the Riverhounds, the organization has served as the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Pirates for more than two decades, as well as for Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and nearly 30 western Pennsylvania high school athletic programs.

Leveraging these resources and partnerships, Dr. Musahl will lead efforts to establish AHN as a regional, national and international destination for advanced sports medicine, injury prevention, rehabilitation, athlete development and sports performance innovation.

"Allegheny Health Network under the direction of Dr. DeMeo, has built one of the most comprehensive and rapidly advancing sports medicine programs in the country and recruiting a leader of Dr. Musahl's caliber reflects our commitment to transforming musculoskeletal care for athletes and active individuals at every level," said Mark Sevco, President of Allegheny Health Network. "Volker's recognized expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver world-class clinical care, advance groundbreaking research, attract top clinician talent and create new opportunities for innovation that benefit patients throughout our region and beyond."

For Dr. Musahl, the opportunity to join AHN represents a chance to help shape the future of sports medicine while expanding access to leading-edge care, research, sports training and performance services.

"Throughout my career, I have been motivated by a simple goal: helping patients and athletes recover faster, perform better and stay healthy throughout their lives," said Dr. Musahl. "AHN has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to clinical excellence, innovation and community health. The opportunity to work alongside Dr. DeMeo and the outstanding orthopaedic and sports medicine teams across the network was incredibly compelling. Together, we will have the opportunity to build one of the world's leading destinations for sports medicine care, research, education and athlete performance, with a particular focus on advancing the science and practice of soccer medicine."

In addition to his clinical and research accomplishments, Dr. Musahl has trained and mentored numerous orthopaedic surgeons, fellows, residents and researchers throughout his career. AHN leaders expect his arrival to further strengthen physician recruitment, academic collaboration and educational opportunities across the organization.

Dr. DeMeo said Dr. Musahl will play a key role in helping to expand AHN's orthopaedic residency and sports medicine fellowship training programs, with a goal of offering more advanced training opportunities for aspiring medical school graduates.

"Sports medicine continues to evolve rapidly, driven by advances in technology, surgical techniques, rehabilitation science, biomechanics, injury prevention and performance optimization," said Dr. DeMeo. "Volker has been at the forefront of those advances for decades. His leadership will help ensure AHN remains among the nation's most innovative and influential programs, a leading training site for the next generation of physician leaders and pioneers, and a provider of exceptional services and outcomes for the patients and athletes who trust us with their care."

About the Department of Orthopaedics and Division of Sports Medicine at AHN

The AHN Department of Orthopaedics is one of the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine programs in Pennsylvania. The department's more than 70 affiliated orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists provide access to a full spectrum of care for musculoskeletal injuries and diseases, including advanced minimally invasive surgical approaches that help patients recover faster and with less pain. The department's comprehensive sports performance program provides individualized strength training, physical therapy, sports medicine, sports nutrition and advanced recovery services for developing youth athletes, competitive athletes and active adults. AHN is the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and nearly 30 western Pennsylvania high school athletic programs. AHN's sports medicine services are delivered through a growing network of state-of-the-art facilities, including the AHN Cool Springs Sports Complex, AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center and the AHN Erie Sports Medicine and Performance Pavilion.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network