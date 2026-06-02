AI and Automation in Artwork & Labelling for Life Sciences: Advancing Quality and Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how Life Sciences organizations approach labeling and artwork. Attendees will discover how automated quality checks identify labeling and artwork discrepancies with near-perfect accuracy to mitigate recall risks. The featured speakers will share how embedding AI agents directly into artwork files automates PIL and e-leaflet creation, drastically reducing manual rework. Attendees will master the transition to a connected cloud ecosystem that leverages "clean data" to accelerate go-to-market timelines. The speakers will also discuss the strategic balance of implementing automation that protects patient safety while simultaneously boosting operational throughput.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labeling and artwork errors remain one of the leading causes of pharmaceutical recalls, even as organizations face increasing pressure to accelerate time-to-market. As regulatory complexity grows, the challenge is no longer just catching errors; it's preventing them earlier in the process without slowing things down.

This webinar explores a practical shift in how Life Sciences organizations approach labeling and artwork: moving from late-stage quality checks to quality embedded directly within the workflow.

First, the featured speakers will explore how AI-driven quality checks can be applied continuously throughout content and artwork creation and review. Instead of relying on final-stage inspections, teams can identify issues earlier, reduce rework and maintain stronger control over compliance throughout the process.

The webinar will also introduce how AI can support the creation of artwork. Rather than replacing human expertise, these capabilities assist teams in context, highlighting potential inconsistencies, guiding decisions and helping ensure that artwork is right the first time. The goal is to reduce friction in the process while improving accuracy and confidence under regulatory constraints.

These approaches become even more effective when content, artwork and workflows are brought together into a connected environment. By reducing silos and improving visibility across regulatory, quality and packaging teams, organizations can streamline collaboration, improve traceability and move faster with greater confidence.

Register for this webinar to learn how artwork & labelling automation can reduce risk, improve quality and accelerate delivery without compromising control.

Join experts from Esko, Jackie Leslie, Category Specialist Life Sciences; Samantha Thompson, Strategic Account Manager Life Sciences; and Chris Janczar, Product Offering Manager, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Automation in Artwork & Labelling for Life Sciences: Advancing Quality and Efficiency.

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