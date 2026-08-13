CMC Strategy in Biologics: Decisions With Downstream Consequences, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how early CMC decisions can affect later manufacturing and development timelines. The featured speakers will discuss common problems across cell line development, process design, formulation and analytics, and how to match CMC strategy to a program's stage and goals. Attendees will also explore how better early planning can reduce costly rework, delays and manufacturing challenges.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many CMC challenges that emerge during manufacturing originate much earlier in development. They are decisions made months earlier, in cell line development, process design or formulation, without a clear picture of what they would cost downstream. By the time the consequences show up, the options for fixing them are expensive, time-consuming and need regulatory approvals. This webinar gives biologics teams the real-world perspective and practical frameworks to make those decisions with confidence.

Visit www.probiogen.de

The session examines where CMC strategy most commonly breaks down. Across cell line development, process design, formulation, analytics, manufacturing and tech transfer, there are recurring decision points that teams underestimate. The strategic implications are rarely made visible early enough, and by the time they surface, the cost of course-correcting is already high.

The featured speakers will share lessons from more than 25 years of CMC experience, including recurring development patterns, decisions that initially appeared low risk and early indicators that distinguish programs positioned to scale from those likely to stall. The session will connect these strategic insights with structured, stage-appropriate development pathways.

Different programs have different needs. A team racing to first-in-human has fundamentally different CMC priorities than one preparing for a phase transition or optimizing an underperforming process. The webinar will show how to match CMC strategy to program stage and goals, and how structured development frameworks can translate strategic thinking into practical development paths.

Whether attendees are developing an initial CMC strategy, preparing for technology transfer or restoring momentum to a stalled program, this session will provide practical guidance for making informed decisions and reducing downstream risk.

Register for this webinar to learn how CMC strategy can reduce costly rework, development delays and manufacturing risk.

Join Xiao-Ping Dai, PhD, Chief Technical Officer, Alveus Therapeutics; and Dr. Ellen Hilgenberg, Director, Business Development, ProBioGen, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit CMC Strategy in Biologics: Decisions With Downstream Consequences.

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