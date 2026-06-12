Combined research from 5W AI Communications quantifies AI hallucination across two industries — endorsement scoping and principal reputation — in a single week.

MIAMI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today positioned two of its newest research releases as a single industry warning. The 5W Celebrity Endorsement Index — co-published with Talent Resources — finds that 18% of AI-recommended celebrity-brand partnerships are fabricated, with 47% of fabrications being expired deals presented as current. In a separate release, the 5W Reputation Index Finance Phase finds that AI engines anchor 53-point composite gaps to single named events, and that narrative density — books, foundations, annual letters — predicts top-cohort rendering more reliably than AUM or capital scale.

Together the two studies establish a single thesis: AI engines render commercial relationships and reputations through anchor events, primary-source documentation, and ranking-organization signals — not press releases, advertising spend, or social-media volume. Brands and principals without that infrastructure inherit whatever the engine assembles in their absence.

$36B — Total client losses in the Archegos collapse — now the single anchor event compressing one principal's portrait across five AI engines.

Total client losses in the Archegos collapse — now the single anchor event compressing one principal's portrait across five AI engines. $230B+ — Net worth of Rob Walton — yet Walton scores 60 in the NFL Owners Index. Arthur Blank ($8B) outranks Walton by 22 composite points. The dimension that explains the gap: Control. Capital scale does not compensate for narrative-infrastructure investment.

Net worth of Rob Walton — yet Walton scores 60 in the NFL Owners Index. Arthur Blank ($8B) outranks Walton by 22 composite points. The dimension that explains the gap: Control. Capital scale does not compensate for narrative-infrastructure investment. 18% — Fabrication rate across four AI engines in 600+ celebrity-endorsement buyer-intent prompts.

Fabrication rate across four AI engines in 600+ celebrity-endorsement buyer-intent prompts. 64% — Brand marketers now starting endorsement scoping inside an AI engine before contacting talent representation (n=212, May 2026).

"Two different industries. Same mechanism. The AI engine assembles a portrait from whatever signal density it can find. If you haven't built the signal density, the engine improvises — and improvisation looks like fabricated partnerships, distorted reputations, expired deals presented as current. The work is to be the source the engine retrieves from. Otherwise you inherit the answer."

— Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W AI Communications

The Celebrity Endorsement Index is available at 5wpr.com/research/celebrity-endorsement-index/. The Reputation Index hedge fund study is at 5wpr.com/reputation-index/hedge-fund-principals/. Full Reputation Index series hub at 5wpr.com/reputation-index/.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations