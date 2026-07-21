First monthly benchmark of how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews describe South Florida's top new luxury developments

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Real Estate Group, of Haute Living, in partnership with 5W AI Communications, today launched The South Florida Luxury Real Estate AI Visibility Index™ 2026 — the first standing measurement of how the AI engines describe the twenty developments on the Haute Living Top 20 New Luxury Developments in South Florida.

Cipriani Residences Miami leads at an AI Visibility Score of 94 — the highest in the study. Bentley Residences Sunny Isles Beach ranks second at 91. Aston Martin Residences ranks third at 89. Faena Residences Miami Beach, The Residences at Six Fisher Island, Rivage Bal Harbour, and Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove complete the Anchor Tier — the seven buildings that appear in the top three of more than 70% of high-intent luxury real estate prompts tested across the five leading AI engines in Q2 2026.

More than a third of luxury property buyers now begin research inside an AI engine rather than Google or Zillow. A ChatGPT prompt about the best new luxury condos in Miami returns three buildings, not thirty. The developments the AI names capture buyer inquiries at rates disproportionate to their editorial visibility. The developments the AI does not name are functionally invisible to a growing share of the market.

5W calls this structural shift the AI Concierge Economy for Real Estate™ — the move from listing portals to conversational recommendation as the top of the luxury real estate funnel. The Index measures each development against the twelve interlocking trust signals 5W identifies as the Luxury Real Estate Authority Cluster™: developer pedigree, hospitality-brand concentration, micro-market authority, visual distinctiveness, press velocity, and seven additional inputs.

"The AI engines return three buildings, not thirty. That's the entire game," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Being one of the three is the difference between a phone ringing at the sales gallery and a floor plan sitting on Zillow. The buyers have already moved to the chatbox. The industry needs to catch up."

"Our editorial team has ranked the buildings buyers are chasing for two decades," said Kamal Hotchandani, Founder and CEO of Haute Living. "The AI engines are now answering the same question at their own pace. Publishing both rankings side by side, every month, is the honest thing to do — and the useful thing for our readers. This is the first monthly benchmark of its kind anywhere in luxury real estate."

The Haute Living Top 20 refreshes on the first of every month. The AI Visibility Scores refresh quarterly, with the next testing window scheduled for Q3 2026. The full report is live at https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/south-florida-luxury-real-estate-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

The South Florida Luxury Real Estate AI Visibility Index™ 2026 is the first real estate volume in the 5W AI Visibility Index™ series, joining prior volumes on Luxury Islands, Beauty, Watches, Airlines & Hotels, and Theme Parks. Additional real estate volumes are planned for Aspen, the Hamptons, Manhattan, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai.

Links

Full report: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/south-florida-luxury-real-estate-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Haute Living Top 20: https://www.hauteliving.com/realestate/new-developments/top-20

About Haute Living

Haute Living is the authority on ultra-luxury lifestyle, real estate, and the UHNW consumer. Founded in 2005, Haute Living publishes across print, digital, and event platforms in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. HL Real Estate Group is the real-estate division of Haute Living, publisher of the monthly Haute Living Top 20 New Luxury Developments in South Florida. Learn more at hauteliving.com.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

5W AI Communications

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations