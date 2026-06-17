AI Execution Is Pushing CIOs Back to IT Fundamentals, Info-Tech Research Group's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report Finds

Info-Tech Research Group's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report shows that CIOs and IT leaders are concentrating on the foundations required to scale AI with confidence. The report highlights the firm's most accessed research, products, diagnostics, services, and training programs from the first half of 2026, revealing strong demand for guidance on AI execution, cybersecurity, data, infrastructure, governance, risk, workforce readiness, and technology buying decisions.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI has moved from a strategic ambition to an execution challenge for IT leaders, according to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group. The global research and advisory firm's newly published Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report reveals that the most in-demand resources from the first half of the year are centered on the capabilities organizations need to scale AI responsibly, strengthen resilience, and translate technology investment into measurable value.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report highlights the firm’s most accessed research, products, diagnostics, services, and training programs from the first half of 2026, revealing strong demand for guidance on AI execution, cybersecurity, data, infrastructure, governance, risk, workforce readiness, and technology buying decisions.

As organizations embed AI more deeply in business and IT operations, CIOs are focusing on the fundamentals that determine whether innovation can scale. Info-Tech's report shows heightened interest in resources related to AI implementation, information management, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization, data strategy, enterprise risk, workforce development, and vendor evaluation. Together, these areas point to a shift from AI exploration toward the operating discipline required for long-term value creation.

"AI is no longer at the edge of the CIO agenda as an experiment. It is becoming part of how organizations plan, operate, secure, and deliver value," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer Gord Harrison. "The most accessed resources from the first half of 2026 show that IT leaders understand the work ahead. They are strengthening data, governance, security, infrastructure, risk, and workforce capabilities so AI can scale responsibly instead of adding complexity."

The Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report consolidates Info-Tech's most popular new research, products, and services from the first half of the year. The findings reveal that IT leaders are prioritizing both innovation and operational readiness, with AI adoption now tied closely to data quality, cybersecurity resilience, infrastructure maturity, enterprise risk, and organizational adaptability. The report also reflects growing attention to technology buying decisions as leaders evaluate vendors, platforms, contracts, and software categories that support changing business needs.

Top Research and Resources Featured in Info-Tech's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report

The top 12 research and resources featured in Info-Tech's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report span CIO strategy, cybersecurity, data, infrastructure, applications, enterprise risk, vendor management, and AI-enabled operations. These resources reflect the practical areas IT leaders are strengthening as AI becomes more embedded in enterprise strategy and daily execution.

"Organizations that succeed with AI will be the ones that treat foundations as strategy," explains Harrison. "This is where execution discipline matters: clear accountability, trusted information, resilient operations, and teams that can adapt as technology continues to change."

Info-Tech's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report offers a practical view into the priorities shaping IT leadership in the first half of the year. As AI becomes more operational across the enterprise, the report shows that CIOs and IT leaders are focusing on the capabilities that make scalable innovation possible, including stronger data practices, modern infrastructure, integrated risk management, secure operations, adaptive leadership, and informed technology buying decisions.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts on any of the associated research, and access to Info-Tech's Best of 2026 Mid-Year Report, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group