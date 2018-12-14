AI Improves Quality of Elderly Care

AMSTERDAM, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At Today's Inauguration Speech, AI Professor Cees Snoek Gives Preview of First-Ever Body Language Recognition Software

During his inauguration address on Video Intelligence at the University of Amsterdam, today, Prof. Cees Snoek gives a preview of the world's first-ever body language recognition software. The software is developed at Kepler Vision Technologies (www.keplervision.eu ), a university spin-off company. The software "looks" into videos and recognizes a human's body language, body poses and actions. Examples are if a patient drinks enough, got dressed, gets upset, or is lying on the couch versus lying on the floor. The software is developed in response to our ageing population, our desire to live independent as long as possible, all under the constraints of a shrinking care givers workforce. The official software launch is January 8-11, 2019 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (Hall G, Booth 51726, Eureka Park).

A link to the demonstration video is here: http://keplervision.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/KEPLER-ELDERLY-CARE-DEMO.mp4.zip

" Video intelligence is a rapidly evolving field that operates at the cross-roads of computer vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence. In the not so far away future, video intelligence will automatically interpret any video stream that is recorded, much better and much faster than humans do. " says Cees Snoek , professor of Intelligent Sensory Information Systems at the University of Amsterdam's Faculty of Science.

says , professor of Intelligent Sensory Information Systems at the University of Faculty of Science. "There are numerous applications where this completely new technology will have impact, ranging from security to retail." says Dr. Harro Stokman , Kepler's CEO. "However, we focus on the people who need attention and support the most: our grandparents living at elderly care centers or living all alone."

About Kepler Vision Technologies

Our customers deal with large quantities of videos and photos. Automated visual monitoring that identifies what the people are doing in these videos does not exist. We help our clients solve this through our body language recognition software that we fine-tune to their data. This allows our customers to reduce cost and improve safety and well-being.

Kepler Vision Technologies is a spin-off company from the University of Amsterdam. The company raised €1.7 M euros in its seed round of financing. The company website is here: https://www.keplervision.eu/

A link to the press package is here: http://keplervision.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/20181211-Press-package.zip

SOURCE Kepler Vision Technologies