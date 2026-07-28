AI Innovation and Expanded Partner Integrations Drove Unanet's Q2 Momentum, Helping GovCon and AEC Firms Grow from Pursuit to Profit

FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency, increased platform adoption, and industry-recognition continue to demonstrate why Unanet is disrupting the status quo

DULLES, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, delivered strong innovation and growth in the second quarter, driven by expanded integrations, AI-first product innovation, and major industry recognitions, all of which support government contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) customers from pursuit to profit.

"GovCon and AEC firms are looking beyond point solutions. They want to connect how they win work, deliver projects and run their businesses," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Every integration we deliver and partnership we expand moves us closer to that goal: giving customers one trusted platform instead of a patchwork of disconnected tools."

Expanded Partnerships for a Fully Connected Ecosystem

During the quarter, Unanet expanded its partner integrations, giving customers options for a completely connected ecosystem of technology solutions. New integrations with leading construction platforms including Procore help customers leverage Unanet further as they pursue, deliver and manage work. With Unanet CRM, customers can automatically create Procore projects and capture ongoing performance data for use in new CRM opportunities saving time, eliminating double-entry errors, and providing real-time visibility throughout the project lifecycle. Looking ahead, Unanet is also expanding its construction integration ecosystem with a planned Sage Intacct integration.

GovCon Momentum

Unanet also added several products to its FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency status. Now, in addition to GovCon ERP, Unanet's EGAM, GrowthStudio for GovCon and ProposalAI have the FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency designation, giving GovCons confidence in their ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and support CMMC-related requirements.

Like many other GovCons, allyon, a federal technology solution provider, adopted Unanet GovCon ERP in Q2, demonstrating the value Unanet is bringing to its operational foundation for its next phase of growth.

"We wanted a platform that could support our entire contract lifecycle-not just one area of the business. Unanet understands the GovCon environment and gives us the operational foundation we need to scale responsibly as we grow," said Gina Fritz, Chief Operating and Chief People Officer at allyon.

Continued Focus on Customer Satisfaction

Unanet closed Q2 with its strongest-ever performance in G2's Summer 2026 Reports. Based on verified customer reviews, Unanet GovCon ERP earned the highest G2 Satisfaction score among project-based ERP products overall and in the mid-market, along with No. 1 rankings in the Small-Business, Mid-Market and Overall Relationship Indices and the Mid-Market Usability Index. Unanet AE ERP, GovCon ERP and Unanet CRM were also recognized as Leaders in their respective categories.

The second quarter also delivered a slew of industry accolades and research including:

The 2026 Product of the Year Award by TMC's Customer Magazine, in recognition of Unanet's GrowthStudio proposal automation platform

AI-Based Culture of Innovation Silver Stevie® Award

Best AI-Powered Product or Service Bronze Stevie® Award

CEO Craig Halliday was recognized with both the Wash100 and Virginia Business C-Suite Awards, and also received Virginia Business magazine's Leadership Distinction Award

Named to the NVTC AI50 List for the company's AI-first strategy

2026 Unanet Gauge and Inspire industry benchmark reports

Together, these milestones show how Unanet is helping project-based organizations replace disconnected systems with a connected platform for growth, execution and financial control.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies pursuits, projects, people, and financials with built-in automation and compliance features—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pursuit to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet