Unanet GrowthStudio Named Winner of 2026 CUSTOMER Magazine CRM Excellence Award

Award recognizes Unanet's AI-first innovation empowering project-based businesses to win more work and grow more predictably

DULLES, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, has been recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine with the prestigious CRM Excellence Award for its GrowthStudio platform. The honor is Unanet's fourth recognition in the last year acknowledging the impact of the company's AI-first innovation that powers thousands of businesses nationwide.

By investing in AI-first innovation Unanet is continuing to empower its customers with purpose-built AI to predict, profit from and manage projects, all with compliance and growth at the forefront. This strategy is exemplified by CUSTOMER Magazine's recognition of GrowthStudio, Unanet's growth automation platform architected to help small and mid-sized GovCons focus on the opportunities they are best positioned to win using the teams they already have.

"Our AI-first strategy isn't about adding AI to existing workflows—it's about fundamentally reimagining how GovCons identify opportunities, make smarter decisions, and grow their business," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "We're honored that CUSTOMER Magazine recognized GrowthStudio because it reflects our commitment to delivering practical AI that helps businesses grow more predictably, compete more effectively, and maximize the potential of every pursuit."

The value of an AI-first approach is reflected in the results customers are achieving. Unanet's recently released 10th annual GAUGE Report, which identifies the characteristics of high-performing GovCons, found that firms using AI in their business operations are winning more than 50% of the opportunities they pursue.

The 2026 CRM Excellence Awards, recognized companies whose products and services go beyond traditional customer relationship management—encompassing the full enterprise and every phase of the customer journey. Each winner demonstrated through data, outcomes, and real-world performance how their innovations have tangibly transformed client organizations by streamlining processes, deepening engagement, and strengthening long-term customer loyalty.

"One of the most respected, and longest-running awards in the contact center tech space, the CRM Excellence Awards have celebrated the visionaries driving true progress in customer relationship strategies since 2000," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "This year's recipients stand out not just for their technology, but for the proven results they deliver—helping businesses retain their most valuable asset: their customers."

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.customerzone360.com.

SOURCE Unanet