AI Is Devaluing Expertise. Enter The One Stage of Life That Grows More Valuable as AI Advances.

Sherrie Rose identifies and names The Masterwork Years, a distinct life stage, in the way emotional intelligence was popularized by Daniel Goleman.

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across nearly every industry, the expertise that once took decades to acquire is being replicated in months. Spreadsheets, research, code, summaries, contracts. AI is absorbing the technical work that defined professional value.

"AI is programmed to synthesize data," Rose says. "What AI cannot do is sit across from another human being and bring thirty years of lived experience to make an important decision. That kind of discernment comes from life."

The Masterwork Years by Sherrie Rose The Masterwork Years (Digital) by Sherrie Rose

In her new book, The Masterwork Years: Why Masterwork Matters As AI Advances, Sherrie Rose has given language to what people in this stage already sense but have not been able to articulate.

A Stage, Not an Age

The Masterwork Years are a stage defined by readiness rather than birthday. Rose notes, "It's about converging expertise, perspective, and natural selectivity with the wisdom to take action."

The book outlines the characteristics defining this stage, including enhanced future visibility, expanded crystallized intelligence, and a natural narrowing toward what has the most meaning. At the center is enhavim, a term coined by Rose: unified purpose and mission led by vision. It filters what a person develops, contributes, and leaves as their imprint.

This life stage is when the wisdom you have earned becomes Masterwork itself, increasing in value every time it is transmitted.

How Wisdom Directs AI

Before AI, Gail Sheehy wrote about the predictable crises of adult life. Sherrie Rose's book pushes back against the prevailing fear of AI as threat. People in their Masterwork Years can wisely direct AI, because they have refined discernment that the technology lacks.

Have you started contributing your wisdom where it does the most good?

Wisdom Has a Half-Life

"When the runway ahead grows shorter, contribution becomes the measure." — Hillary Greene-Pae, from the foreword

Rose states that wisdom has a half-life. The lived experience that powers wisdom decays if not captured while vivid. People aware of their Masterwork Years shift focus from the next promotion to their unique contribution. Most high-achievers do not detect this stage until it is behind them.

Book Details

The Masterwork Years: Why Masterwork Matters As AI Advances.

The book is complete. The Masterwork Years can be claimed through Kickstarter, where backers join as founding readers. Beyond the book, in digital, hardcover, and paperback, the campaign offers live online sessions hosted by Rose and a limited number of in-person experiences, including Xperium Day and Masterwork360 membership.

Get in and claim yours while the campaign is live.

Back The Masterwork Years at MasterworkYears.com/book

About the Author

Sherrie Rose, Masterwork Advisor and Chief Legacy Officer, helps high-achievers and legacy-focused leaders through Masterwork360. She is a multi-book author, trainer, and volunteer. She mentors at an AI-powered learning academy. Her personal motto is: "The Real Currency is Relationship Riches."

Visit www.SherrieRose.com/gift

Links

Books: Amazon Author Page • Learn More: Goodreads

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SOURCE Sherrie Rose