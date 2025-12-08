Sherrie Rose Flips Time on Its Head: Dual Book Release Now Free on Amazon

Two books challenge conventional time management and life planning; Limited promotion free day on Kindle

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time management doesn't work. Why? Because it treats time as something to control with productivity hacks. Two new books by author Sherrie Rose explore a completely different relationship with time.

Create in the NOW: From Dream to Enhavim - Kindle Happy 100th Birthday To You! (Forget the Eulogy)- Kindle

CREATE IN THE NOW: From Dream to Enhavim describes creators who hold century-spanning vision while making split-second decisions. They activate what Sherrie Rose calls "enhavim," purpose and mission led by vision, the optimal creation framework. This flows across multiple time levels: imagine in centuries, think in decades, plan in years, manage in months, win in weeks, live in days, and create in the now.

"CREATE IN THE NOW shows readers how to imagine in centuries while creating in the now, offering a framework that turns scattered effort into focused direction."

HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY TO YOU (Forget the Eulogy) is practical. Drawing inspiration from centenarians like 102-year-old Peter Yurkiw, it asks a provocative question: What if you lived to 100 and threw yourself the celebration of a lifetime? Originally planned for release in 2022 to coincide with Betty White's 100th birthday, publication was postponed until 2025, aligning with the U.S. Postal Service's Forever stamp honoring the beloved actress.

"There's an intentional shift that happens when you start planning your 100th birthday celebration," says Ms. Rose. "And there's a pattern in how history's greatest creators operated that remains invisible to most people today. Together, these books show what both ancient builders and modern centenarians understand: time isn't meant to be managed. It's meant to be experienced across multiple levels simultaneously."

CREATE IN THE NOW provides the multi-horizon thinking, while HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY TO YOU is the personal angle. Both speak to high-achievers who sense there's a better method than the traditional way they were taught to plan and create.

"There's a powerful dynamic that happens when you combine these books," Ms. Rose explains. "You start living with both longer vision and more immediate presence. You stop trying to manage time and start experiencing it instead."

Early readers have responded enthusiastically. One reviewer says: "A great read for your masterplan to live life to the fullest. This book should be in everyone's library." Another shared: "I thought this was about party planning. Turns out it completely changed my priorities and relationships."

Readers can claim both Kindle editions for their library for free while the promotion lasts.

Book Details

Author Bio

Sherrie Rose serves as Chief Legacy Officer and Masterwork Advisor using her signature Masterwork360 method. Beyond her advisory work, Rose volunteers at TEDxSanDiego and mentors the next generation at a revolutionary AI-powered learning academy. Her personal motto: "The Real Currency is Relationship Riches."

