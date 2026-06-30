AI-Powered Autonomous Unmanned Vehicles Reshaping the Future of Global Defense

Growing military modernization programs and rising geopolitical tensions are fueling explosive demand for autonomous combat and surveillance systems

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The advancement of autonomous, self-governing unmanned vehicles represents a pivotal technological shift in contemporary defense strategies. Fueled by artificial intelligence, machine learning, sophisticated sensors, and instantaneous communication, these platforms are capable of executing missions independently or with minimal human intervention. Their applications span from reconnaissance and border monitoring to logistical support, electronic warfare, mine detection, and targeted strike assistance, bolstering operational efficiency and diminishing risks for military personnel. As defense budgets worldwide prioritize cutting-edge capabilities, autonomous air, land, sea, and underwater vehicles are poised to assume expanded roles in forthcoming combat scenarios. Companies leading the Autonomous Technology and Unmanned Vehicle Operations boom include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX), AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO).

The investment in autonomous military systems is rapidly gaining momentum. Various industry analysts estimate that the global market for unmanned military technologies is set to surge from around $35 billion in 2025 to a range of $65 billion to $85 billion by 2032-2035, contingent upon market sector and platform category. Concurrently, the broader autonomous vehicle sector—embracing defense, commercial, and industrial uses—is forecasted to surpass $900 billion on a global scale by the early 2030s. This growth trajectory is propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions, modernization efforts, AI-driven automation on the battlefield, and mounting requirements for autonomous drone swarms, robotic combat units, and unmanned naval systems capable of functioning in contested environments.

Defense establishments worldwide are hastening their investment in autonomous technologies to attain swifter decision-making, prolonged mission duration, and reduced operational expenses. AI-driven autonomous systems have the capacity to consistently amass battlefield intelligence, collaborate with other unmanned assets, and respond to evolving circumstances notably faster than conventional platforms. As autonomous software evolves, these systems are anticipated to become fundamental components of future military operations spanning multiple domains, collaborating with manned aircraft, armored vehicles, naval fleets, and command-and-control structures to establish more interconnected and efficient defense frameworks.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Controlling Interest in Meteor Aerospace -- Proposed Acquisition Would Expand VisionWave into Advanced Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, C4ISR and National Defense Architecture Solutions -- VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a defense technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and next-generation security technologies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive binding agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace Ltd., a privately held Israeli aerospace and defense company recognized for its portfolio of advanced unmanned systems, precision defense technologies and integrated national security solutions.

Under the agreement, Meteor Aerospace is valued at a pre-money equity valuation of $40 million. Upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including successful flight validation of Meteor's Impact-700 unmanned aerial platform and completion of legal, financial and technical due diligence, VisionWave will acquire 51% of Meteor through the issuance of VisionWave common stock having an aggregate value of approximately $20.4 million.

Founded by Itzhak Nissan, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Meteor Aerospace has developed a diversified portfolio of aerospace and defense technologies, including:

Tactical and strategic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);

Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs);

Unmanned surface vessels (USVs);

Long-range precision loitering munition systems;

Electronic warfare (EW) and SIGINT technologies;

Command, Control, Communications, Cyber and Battlefield Management (C4ISR) systems;

Integrated sovereign defense and homeland security architectures.

Unlike traditional defense manufacturers focused on a single product category, Meteor has positioned itself as an integrated defense technology company capable of delivering complete multi-domain operational solutions spanning air, land, sea and electronic warfare environments.

Upon completion of the transaction, VisionWave expects to obtain a controlling interest in Meteor Aerospace, appoint a majority of its Board of Directors and integrate Meteor's technologies into VisionWave's rapidly expanding global defense technology platform.

The agreement also provides for the continued involvement of Meteor founder Itzhak Nissan, who is expected to continue leading Meteor's technological activities following closing as Chief Technology Director.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave, stated: "This agreement represents and the proposed transaction will represent a significant strategic milestone in VisionWave's history assuming we are able to close the transaction. This proposed transaction just does not represent another defense company—we would be adding decades of aerospace engineering excellence, advanced autonomous platforms, electronic warfare capabilities, battlefield command-and-control technologies and a highly experienced management team with an exceptional heritage in the global defense industry."

Mr. Davis continued: "Combined with VisionWave's existing artificial intelligence, advanced sensing and defense technology initiatives, we believe this transaction has the potential to create a diversified defense technology platform capable of addressing rapidly growing global demand for autonomous systems, integrated battlefield solutions and sovereign security modernization."

The proposed acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including successful completion of the agreed flight validation – which is a material event, satisfactory due diligence and other conditions contained in the definitive acquisition agreement. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://www.vwav.inc/newsroom/

Why Investors Are Watching the UAV / Autonomous Military Operations Industries:

AI-powered autonomous navigation reduces reliance on constant human control.

Growing adoption of autonomous aerial, ground, surface, and underwater military vehicles.

Increasing demand for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and persistent monitoring missions.

Rising investment in drone swarm technology and collaborative autonomous operations.

Military modernization programs focused on AI-enabled battlefield automation.

Increased use of autonomous logistics and resupply vehicles in contested environments.

Expansion of autonomous mine detection, explosive ordnance disposal, and force protection systems.

Strong government funding supporting next-generation defense technologies and autonomous combat capabilities.

Other recent developments in the autonomous, defense/military/UAV/drone industries of note include:

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, recently announced a collaboration between its subsidiary, Sentrycs, a leader in counter-drone (C-UAS) technology based on Cyber-over-RF, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), a leading global defense and aerospace company.

Under the collaboration, Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology will be integrated into Sanctum, Lockheed Martin's next-generation Counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution to protect military forces, homeland security, and critical assets against evolving unmanned aerial threats.

Sanctum tackles complex drone threats, including coordinated swarms and rapidly evolving UAS tactics. It combines advanced artificial intelligence, cloud-enabled data fusion, and a modular defense architecture to detect, track, analyze, and neutralize aerial threats in real time. Built for interoperability and mission flexibility, Sanctum integrates multiple sensors, effectors, and command-and-control systems into a unified operational framework, enabling scalable protection across a wide range of defense environments.

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) has been awarded the next option year of the Fire Integrated Real–Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) contract by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). The award, valued at $15.2 million, continues the company's role as the program's prime provider of real–time airborne intelligence supporting California's all–hazard emergency readiness and wildfire response.

The FIRIS program delivers enhanced situational awareness to first responders by integrating advanced airborne sensors, rapid data transmission, real–time wildland fire spread modeling, and a statewide common operational picture. FIRIS enables incident commanders to make fast, informed decisions that protect life, property, and the environment during rapidly evolving emergencies.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), a next-generation aerospace and defense company, in combination with Sky-Watch A/S, its wholly owned subsidiary, this month announced the public unveiling of its RQ-70, a new deep-reach intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drone, extending ISR capabilities beyond the immediate tactical frontline.

The announcement was made at Eurosatory 2026, a global event for defense and security held in Paris.

AIRO expects the RQ-70 to enter full-scale production in January 2027, leveraging the Company's existing manufacturing infrastructure and NDAA supply chain capabilities developed through the successful production of the RQ-35 platform. The Company is currently engaged with multiple existing and prospective defense customers regarding future RQ-70 deployment opportunities.

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