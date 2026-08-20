AI-Powered Document Automation Is Changing How Fuel Operators Reconcile Deliveries

Convenience operators are using Square 9 to eliminate data entry and simplify review.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel moves quickly from terminal to tank. The information documenting that journey often moves much slower.

Every delivery generates tickets, bills of lading, invoices, meter readings, and other records containing critical order information. Across dozens of locations and hundreds of deliveries, managing that paper trail can become a significant administrative burden.

Fuel and convenience operators are turning to intelligent document processing to reduce the administrative work associated with delivery documentation. Intelligent document processing can extract gallons, product grades, timestamps, locations, variances, and other operational data directly from incoming documents, eliminating manual data entry and enabling information to be validated and routed automatically.

The bigger opportunity is not simply capturing information faster. It is changing how reconciliation gets done, from manually reviewing every transaction to efficiently locating errors and discrepancies.

Using intelligent document processing, fuel operators can automate workflows while flagging missing information, quantity discrepancies, unexpected product grades, duplicate documents, and other exceptions. This keeps information moving and staff focused where human judgment matters.

The value increases when captured and validated information can flow directly into the ERP and back-office platforms operators already rely on.

Square 9 connects AI-powered document capture with workflow automation and business systems such as PDI, allowing delivery information to move from incoming documents into operational workflows without manual rekeying.

The topic will be front and center next week at PDI Connections 2026, where attendees can meet with the Square 9 team to see how AI-powered document processing and workflow automation can help automate delivery documentation, surface exceptions, and streamline reconciliation workflows across multiple locations.

Visit Square 9 at Booth 607 to learn more.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions. For more information, please visit www.square-9.com.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks