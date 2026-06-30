AI RAN to Reach $35 B Over Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

GPU RAN Forecast Revised Upward

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new AI RAN Advanced Research Report published by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security networks, and data center industries, cumulative AI RAN revenue is projected to reach $35 B over the next five years. However, AI RAN is not expected to expand the overall RAN market.

"Our market assessment and long-term AI RAN position remain unchanged," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "AI RAN is already happening and will scale ahead of 6G. At the same time, these tools will enhance the RAN, but they are unlikely to expand the overall RAN market. Even as suppliers introduce new software-based subscription models, we expect AI RAN to generate little, if any, incremental RAN revenue the end of the forecast period," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the June 2026 AI RAN Advanced Research Report:

The base-case forecast assumes that AI RAN will not expand the RAN market. Nevertheless, AI RAN is expected to become an important technology enabler as operators incorporate greater virtualization, intelligence, automation, and O-RAN capabilities into their RAN roadmaps.





The report forecasts the AI RAN market by location, tenancy, technology, compute hardware, and region.





GPU RAN projections have been revised upward—GPU RAN is now expected to be a $1 B+ market by the end of the forecast period.





In the near term, the AI RAN market will remain centered on AI-for-RAN, single-purpose deployments, non-GPU architectures, D-RAN, and 5G.





Incumbent RAN radio and baseband suppliers are well-positioned in the initial AI RAN phase, driven primarily by AI-for-RAN upgrades leveraging existing hardware. Per Dell'Oro Group's regular RAN coverage, the top five RAN suppliers contributed approximately 96 percent of 2025 RAN revenue.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's AI RAN Advanced Research Report includes a 5-year forecast for AI RAN by location, tenancy, technology, and region. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group