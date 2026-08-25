AI TRiSM Market worth $11.61 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI TRiSM Market is projected to grow from USD 3.09 billion in 2026 to USD 11.61 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

AI TRiSM Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 2.23 billion

USD 2.23 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.09 billion

USD 3.09 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.61 billion

USD 11.61 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 30.3%

AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is being spurred by the shift from periodic AI assessments toward continuous control as enterprises deploy autonomous, tool-using AI agents.

By solution, the AI security & runtime protection platforms segment is set to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 33.1%.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow rapidly, with the highest CAGR of 31.7%.

By application, the monitoring & response segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 34.0%.

North America accounted for the largest share of the AI TRiSM Market in 2026, at 41.5%.

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Generative AI risk management is driving demand for AI TRiSM solutions. The expansion of generative AI deployments is driving demand for AI TRiSM capabilities focused on model risk, reliability, security, and governance. NIST released the Generative Artificial Intelligence Profile in July 2024 to help organizations identify and manage risks specific to generative AI. In 2026, NIST also released guidance informed by a public working group of more than 2,500 participants, reinforcing the need for structured AI risk-management practices across AI development, deployment, monitoring, governance, and incident management.

Based on application, the security & runtime control segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

The security & runtime control segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI TRiSM Market, driven by the growing need to protect AI models, applications, and agents against security threats and unintended behavior during operation. Enterprises are increasingly deploying generative and agentic AI systems that interact with sensitive data, users, and enterprise tools, creating risks such as prompt injection, data leakage, unauthorized access, model manipulation, and unsafe agent actions. Runtime controls enable organizations to continuously inspect AI inputs, outputs, interactions, and agent activities while enforcing security and governance policies. The increasing focus on post-deployment AI monitoring and continuous risk management is further supporting adoption, as organizations seek real-time visibility, automated intervention, and policy enforcement to maintain secure, reliable, and compliant AI operations.

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By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the AI TRiSM Market during the forecast period, driven by the rapid adoption of AI applications and the growing need to manage AI-related security, privacy, reliability, and compliance risks with limited internal resources. SMEs increasingly require cost-effective solutions to assess AI models, monitor AI applications, detect security vulnerabilities, and establish governance policies without building dedicated AI risk teams. NIST has specifically developed guidance for small and under-resourced organizations, including its AI RMF and small-enterprise risk-management guidance, supporting structured approaches to managing technology and AI risks. As smaller organizations increasingly deploy generative AI and AI-powered business applications, demand for scalable and easy-to-integrate AI TRiSM solutions is expected to accelerate.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the AI TRiSM Market during the forecast period, driven by the region's strong AI ecosystem, presence of leading technology and cybersecurity vendors, and increasing enterprise focus on AI governance, security, privacy, and risk management. The US is witnessing accelerated adoption of AI TRiSM capabilities across BFSI, healthcare, government, technology, and critical infrastructure, supported by initiatives such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and the 2026 development of an AI RMF Profile for Trustworthy AI in Critical Infrastructure. Leading vendors, including Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Google, are expanding AI governance, model security, runtime monitoring, AI red teaming, and AI-agent protection capabilities. Microsoft provides AI governance guidance aligned with NIST AI RMF, while Palo Alto Networks is expanding AI TRiSM capabilities across AI governance and runtime enforcement. In Canada, government initiatives supporting safe and responsible AI, including the Safe and Secure Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group, Canadian AI Safety Institute, and Voluntary Code of Conduct for Advanced Generative AI Systems, are further strengthening regional demand for AI risk-management solutions. These developments, coupled with sustained investments in generative AI, agentic AI, cloud technologies, and cybersecurity, are positioning North America as a leading hub for AI TRiSM innovation, commercialization, and enterprise adoption.

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Top Companies in AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) Market:

The Top Companies in AI TRiSM Market are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Accenture (Ireland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Deloitte (UK), NeuralTrust (Spain), Cisco (US), ServiceNow (US), PwC (UK), EY (UK), Veeam Software (US), Cyera (US), Airia (US), OneTrust (US), BigID (US), Zenity (US/Israel), Credo AI (US), Arize AI (US), Fiddler AI (US), ModelOp (US), HiddenLayer (US), AIShield (India), Daxa (US), Concentric AI (US), and Grip Security (US).

AI TRiSM Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The AI TRiSM Market is attracting substantial venture investment as vendors expand technologies for AI governance, security, data protection, and agentic AI control. Zenity raised USD 125 million in Series C funding in August 2026, bringing its total funding to approximately USD 185 million, to accelerate its AI agent security and governance platform and global expansion. Cyera raised USD 540 million in Series E funding in June 2025, reaching a USD 6 billion valuation, to scale its AI-native data security platform and support secure enterprise AI adoption. Airia secured USD 100 million in funding in September 2025 to accelerate innovation in AI governance, security, and enterprise AI adoption. Credo AI raised USD 21 million in new capital in July 2024 to expand its AI governance platform and support growing enterprise demand for responsible AI governance.

Revenue Shift Context

The AI TRiSM Market is shifting from standalone AI governance tools toward integrated platforms that combine governance, assurance, observability, security, and runtime enforcement. Spending is expanding as enterprises move from experimental AI deployments to scaled generative and agentic AI environments, creating demand for continuous AI inventory, risk assessment, model and application evaluation, data protection, and real-time policy enforcement. Agentic AI is further accelerating this shift, as organizations require dedicated controls for agent identities, tool access, autonomous actions, and behavioral monitoring. This is expanding revenue opportunities beyond traditional governance toward AI security and runtime protection, while increasing demand for integrated platforms that provide end-to-end oversight across increasingly complex AI ecosystems.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the AI TRiSM Market are increasingly focused on strengthening AI governance, data security, agent identity, runtime protection, and enterprise risk management capabilities. Recent transactions involving Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Veeam, along with AI-security acquisitions by major cybersecurity providers, highlight growing consolidation as technology and security companies expand their portfolios to address the governance and security requirements of increasingly autonomous AI environments.

AI TRISM MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024–AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2026 Acquisition Palo Alto Networks (US) Portkey (US) Palo Alto Networks acquired Portkey to establish an AI Gateway control plane within Prisma AIRS, enabling enterprises to monitor, orchestrate, govern, and secure autonomous agent interactions while controlling AI traffic, identity, and runtime risks. December 2025 Acquisition ServiceNow (US) Veza (US) ServiceNow acquired Veza to strengthen identity security across applications, data, cloud environments, and AI agents, enabling fine-grained access governance and least-privilege controls for human and non-human identities. December 2025 Acquisition Veeam Software (US) Securiti AI (US) Veeam Software completed its acquisition of Securiti AI, adding approximately 600 AI and security specialists and integrating capabilities spanning DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust into Veeam's data-resilience strategy.

Company Revenue Share Details

The AI TRiSM Market remains moderately fragmented, with the top five players collectively accounting for approximately 18.4% of total market revenue, while the top 10 players account for approximately 28.2%. IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Palo Alto Networks, and Deloitte lead the competitive landscape, supported by broad capabilities across AI governance, risk management, assurance, cybersecurity, consulting, compliance, and enterprise transformation. Cisco, ServiceNow, PwC, and EY further strengthen the market through AI security, governance platforms, workflow automation, implementation, assurance, and professional services. The remaining market is highly fragmented among specialized AI TRiSM vendors and emerging providers addressing specific requirements across AI governance, assurance and evaluation, observability, security and runtime protection, AI agent governance, and managed AI TRiSM services. The fragmented structure reflects the relatively early stage of the AI TRiSM Market and the coexistence of large technology providers, consulting firms, cybersecurity vendors, and specialized AI governance companies.

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