AidKit Recognized by Inc. as One of America's Best Workplaces for Its Mission-Driven GovTech Culture

Annual list honors AidKit for its employee-centered culture and commitment to improving public aid delivery

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit, a Certified B Corp that helps government agencies and nonprofits deliver fast, fair and effective aid and relief programs, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and honored in the software industry category.

The annual list honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that help their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote or hybrid. AidKit was selected through a comprehensive evaluation process that included an employee survey, assessing areas such as management effectiveness, benefits, professional development and overall company culture.

Founded in 2021, AidKit has grown into a mission-driven technology company serving more than 240 government agencies and nonprofit partners across 27 states. The company's public sector SaaS platform has delivered more than $440 million in aid since its founding, supporting programs that help families, workers, small businesses and communities recover from disasters, access benefits and respond to economic disruption.

As a woman-led Certified B Corporation, AidKit centers its culture around transparency, flexibility, shared accountability and measurable public impact. Its culture is directly tied to the company's work helping public agencies and nonprofits launch and manage complex aid programs with speed, precision and accountability.

"AidKit's culture is built around collaborating to increase social impact," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "When aid moves faster, it means a family gets disaster relief before they fall further behind, a worker accesses benefits without weeks of confusion or a small business gets help in time to keep its doors open. This recognition reflects the kind of workplace our employees have built together, where people trust each other, speak openly and stay focused on making public aid and benefits systems work better for the people who depend on them."

AidKit's workplace culture combines mission-driven work with structured employee feedback, transparent leadership communication and flexible remote work policies. The company uses the B Impact framework to guide annual goals across employee experience, governance, community and customer outcomes. Employees also help shape company policies and product direction through regular feedback channels, collaborative planning processes and direct insight from the communities AidKit serves.

"As a certified B Corp, we have a clear framework that upholds our values, safeguards our mission as we scale and signals to the world that we're strongly committed to delivering aid with integrity and dignity," said Katrina Van Gasse, chief impact officer and co-founder at AidKit.

AidKit's technology has supported programs ranging from wildfire relief and emergency cash assistance to maternal and infant health cash prescription programs. Recent programs highlighted in AidKit's 2025 Impact Report include the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, which delivered more than $24 million to workers, families and small businesses affected by wildfires, and Rx Kids in Flint, Michigan, which helped deliver more than $6 million to families through the country's first universal maternal and infant cash prescription program. The company has also supported Save the Children across five separate crises, helping deliver more than $2 million in emergency cash assistance to more than 4,000 families and 10,000 children across 22 states. On average, those responses moved from program design to cash in recipients' hands in just two days.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2026.

About AidKit

AidKit is the infrastructure behind many of the nation's most effective aid and relief programs, helping even the leanest governments and nonprofit teams deliver aid and benefits in days, not months. Designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and public benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, adapting to each community's needs rather than requiring communities to adapt to the platform. With integrated fraud mitigation, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners, delivering results that maximize impact and build public trust across programs ranging from disaster relief to public benefits modernization. Active in 27 states, AidKit has served more than 240 government and nonprofit partners and distributed over $440 million in aid. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a Certified B Corporation and a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit AidKit.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit