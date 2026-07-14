AidKit Wins Gold and "Best of Category" for GovTech Innovation at 2026 Globee Awards for Technology

AidKit is recognized for its AI-powered infrastructure that is helping government agencies and nonprofits deliver aid faster, securely and with stronger accountability

DENVER, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit, a Certified B Corp that helps government agencies and nonprofits deliver fast, fair and effective aid and relief programs, today announced it has been named a Gold winner and "Best of Category" honoree in the Achievement in GovTech or Public Sector Innovation category at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology.

AidKit was recognized for its configurable public benefits infrastructure, which is helping public agencies and nonprofits modernize aid delivery, reduce administrative burden, strengthen fraud prevention and deliver benefits with greater speed, transparency and trust.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Globee Awards for the work AidKit is doing to help public agencies deliver aid in ways that are faster, more resilient and more responsive to community needs," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "Government and nonprofit leaders are being asked to do more with less while navigating growing complexity, rising expectations and real urgency on behalf of the people they serve. Our goal is to give them infrastructure that not only improves operational efficiency, but also helps preserve fairness, accountability and dignity throughout the aid experience."

AidKit's technology platform brings together eligibility, enrollment, identity verification, fraud mitigation, payments and compliance into a single system. It enables agencies to replace fragmented manual workflows and legacy tools with a more efficient, transparent model for administration. Since its founding in 2021, AidKit has supported more than 240 government agencies and nonprofit partners and helped distribute more than $450 million in aid.

AidKit's innovation centers on the responsible use of artificial intelligence inside public systems. Rather than replacing human judgment, AidKit uses AI-enhanced identity verification, biometric matching, geospatial analysis and workflow automation to accelerate document review, flag inconsistencies and help staff manage complex caseloads. Final eligibility determinations remain with trained human reviewers, helping agencies increase efficiency while maintaining transparency, oversight and public trust.

The Globee® recognition highlights AidKit's real-world impact across high-stakes public sector programs, including:

Los Angeles Regional Wildfire Relief Programs: After the January 2025 wildfires, AidKit helped LA County and the City of Los Angeles launch worker and small business relief programs in under two weeks. AI-enhanced identity verification and geospatial dashboards streamlined eligibility review, supported applicants who lost documentation and helped county leaders scale the fund from $2 million to more than $20 million.

After the January 2025 wildfires, AidKit helped LA County and the City of Los Angeles launch worker and small business relief programs in under two weeks. AI-enhanced identity verification and geospatial dashboards streamlined eligibility review, supported applicants who lost documentation and helped county leaders scale the fund from $2 million to more than $20 million. Rx Kids in Flint, Michigan: AidKit provides technology to support Rx Kids, Michigan State University's maternal and infant cash prescription program administered by GiveDirectly that provides prenatal and first-year cash support to families. In its first year, the program reached more than 1,400 Flint families with nearly 100% uptake among new mothers, using AidKit's mobile-first, multilingual platform to support enrollment, payments and compliance.

AidKit was also named Best of Category in Achievement in GovTech or Public Sector Innovation, an honor awarded to the highest-scoring entry in its category. The distinction reflects the top-ranked submission among all entries evaluated in that category through the Globee Awards' data-driven judging process conducted by experienced professionals worldwide.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their technology achievements across industries and markets worldwide," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "These accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact and a commitment to advancing technology-driven progress."

AidKit's latest Globee honor builds on other recent recognitions for the company. Over the past year, AidKit earned a 2025 Globee® Award for Impact for its responsible use of AI, achieved Certified B Corporation status, appointed former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to its board, and was named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. Together, those milestones reflect AidKit's leadership in responsible AI, public-sector innovation and mission-driven company building.

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements in technology innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise modernization, operational excellence, customer impact and measurable organizational progress. View the complete list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/

About AidKit

AidKit is the infrastructure behind many of the nation's most effective aid and relief programs, helping even the leanest governments and nonprofit teams deliver aid and benefits in days, not months. Designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and public benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, adapting to each community's needs rather than requiring communities to adapt to the platform. With integrated fraud mitigation, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners, delivering results that maximize impact and build public trust across programs ranging from disaster relief to public benefits modernization. Active in 27 states, AidKit has served 240+ government and nonprofit partners and distributed over $450 million in aid. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a Certified B Corporation and a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.aidkit.com/.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit