Ailit Launches Serial Number Tracking for Smarter Electronics Inventory Management

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ailit, a next-generation smart inventory management SaaS platform, has introduced serial number (SN) and IMEI tracking capabilities to help electronics wholesale and retail merchants manage high-value devices with greater accuracy, from stock-in to after-sales service.

For merchants selling smartphones, laptops, tablets and wearable devices, inventory issues are rarely just about quantity. Two devices may share the same model and color but differ in supplier, purchase date, customer, warranty terms and service history. When a return, repair or stock discrepancy occurs, the key question is not "How many are left?" but "Which exact device is this?"

Ailit assigns each device a unique SN or IMEI record at stock-in. The same identifier then follows the product through purchasing, sales, transfers, returns and repairs. Staff can scan or enter the code to find related product, order, customer and transaction details, replacing scattered spreadsheets, handwritten notes and chat records with a clearer device history.

"Many electronics wholesalers and retailers already know their stock count, but they need confidence in each individual device record," said an Ailit spokesperson. "When a customer brings in a phone for repair, the store should be able to confirm when it was sold, who bought it and what service terms apply."

Ailit supports barcode scanner input, manual entry and batch generation, making serial number tracking easier to use in daily purchasing, sales and service workflows. With device records connected across the business, merchants can reduce stock discrepancies, respond faster to after-sales requests and keep clearer responsibility records across teams.

The platform also connects device tracking with pricing, payments and online ordering. Pricing is applied automatically based on customer type, while deposits, balances, credit sales and staged payments can be tied to sales orders for easier reconciliation. Product and inventory data can also be synchronized to mobile storefronts, allowing customers to browse, select models and place orders online.

Ailit provides sales statistics, profit analysis and inventory reports to support daily decisions. By linking device-level tracking with core retail workflows, Ailit gives small and micro merchants fewer blind spots, faster service and greater control over every device moving through the business.

About Ailit

Ailit (https://www.ailitsoft.com/en) is a next-generation smart inventory management SaaS platform for small and micro merchants, and a sub-brand of Kingdee International Software Group Limited (0268.HK). Ailit has served more than 3 million merchants across over 30 industries, with merchants spanning 130 countries and regions and more than 110,000 weekly active merchants.

SOURCE Ailit