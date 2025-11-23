Kingdee is ranked in IDC's Asia-Pacific AI-ERP MarketScape

BANGKOK, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Data Corporation (IDC) has recently released its report titled IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) AI-Enabled Midmarket Segment ERP 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment. Ailit's parent company, Kingdee Group, was included in the assessment for its innovative AI capabilities and market strategy; other vendors referenced in the report include Odoo, Zoho, and Sage.

As Kingdee's flagship product for the SME market, Ailit provides cloud-based intelligent inventory and invoice software for SMEs with per-account multilingual settings (Chinese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Arabic, etc.), multi-currency one-click switching (supporting over 150 currencies), and robust multi-tax compliance. As of November 2025, Ailit is now used in 130 countries and regions, serving more than 3.2 million merchants.

Ailit's strengths in cross-border operations, granular access controls, and flexible document and printing templates enable it to meet diverse local requirements and adapt to different business environments, gaining rapid traction in Southeast Asia, South America, and the Middle East. For example, a Mixue (Mìxuě Bīngchéng) franchisee in Bangkok operates four stores with sixteen employees and uses Ailit's multi-store and staff management, per-account multilingual experience (Chinese for the owner/Thai for staff), and real-time inventor y synchronization to improve raw-material control and cross-location oversight.

Customer data validates Ailit's competitiveness: 118,000+ weekly active merchants, an 82.6% renewal rate, and 48.6% of new customers coming from referrals. This high retention stems from Ailit's precise focus on SME pain points—barcode scanning that auto-recognizes product information; language flexibility so owners and frontline staff can operate in different languages; and interconnected data across stores and warehouses, enabling one-click allocation and shared product and customer records. Its design philosophy—"as simple as using WhatsApp"—helps non-technical users get started quickly.

On the AI innovation front, Ailit launched its AI invoicing module in 2023 and, in October 2025, introduced its AI-powered POS with three major enhancements: Lightning Invoicing; Business Advisor, which predicts break-even points and generates actionable marketing campaigns; and Inventory Master, which supports multi-tier pricing and real-time stock alerts.

"The team is actively bringing Kingdee's AI capabilities to international markets to help small businesses enhance operational efficiency," said the Head of International Business at Ailit. "Our vision is to become the digital assistant for SMEs worldwide—helping more small businesses grow into larger ones."

About Ailit

Ailit is a SaaS-based cloud inventory management product, designed for small and micro merchants to meet the diverse needs of wholesale and retail operations. It is one of the key products under Kingdee Group, a Hong Kong-listed company and a leading SaaS provider in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE Ailit