Air and ARA Partner to Deliver Real-Time Fuel Consumption Data to Battlefield Commanders

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, and Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA), a technology development company with deep expertise in sensor systems, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration will deliver real-time visibility into critical fuel consumption and provide enhanced decision-making speed to tactical commanders and logistics teams on the battlefield.

The collaboration integrates real-time data from ARA's ArmorPulse-FS automated fuel sensing solution with Air Enterprise Readiness platform, the AI-native system that executes workflows, orchestrates collaboration, and activates data to ensure mission success.

"Modern warfare requires more movement, dispersion, and speed than ever," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air, "making the challenge of sustaining warfighters ever more severe. By feeding ARA's real-time sensor data directly into Air's platform, we are increasing lethality on the battlefield with predictive logistics rather than reactive resupply. This partnership delivers on our core mission: closing the gap between what the front line needs and what is delivered."

The Partnership's Key Mission Benefits

Dramatic Reduction in Resupply Planning: By replacing manual logistics tracking with automated sensor data, the joint solution capitalizes on Air's proven workflows. These workflows demonstrated a 97% reduction in resupply planning time (slashing timelines from 36 hours to one hour) during Project Convergence Capstone 5, an Army-led military exercise.

By replacing manual logistics tracking with automated sensor data, the joint solution capitalizes on Air's proven workflows. These workflows demonstrated a 97% reduction in resupply planning time (slashing timelines from 36 hours to one hour) during Project Convergence Capstone 5, an Army-led military exercise. Situational Awareness: The joint architecture tracks precise fuel availability by vehicle ID and geographic location, feeding directly into Air to predict upcoming shortages before they happen.

The joint architecture tracks precise fuel availability by vehicle ID and geographic location, feeding directly into Air to predict upcoming shortages before they happen. Safe and Defined Boundaries: Air acts exclusively as the secure planning, prioritization, and orchestration layer, leaving real-time tactical vehicle operations and safety-critical execution entirely to platform operators.

"Operating at the elevated pace and tempo required on the battlefield demands instant, reliable insight," said COL(R) Marchant Callis, ARA Principal Director, Integrated Solutions. "By partnering with Air, we're able to advance an innovative, cost-effective predictive logistics capability that strengthens mission outcomes – from individual tactical fuel tanks all the way to enterprise level sustainment decisions."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native platforms that close the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the frontline needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system,revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Air Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

About ARA

For more than 45 years, ARA has advanced capabilities, developed specialized equipment, and pursued innovative approaches to solve complex contested logistics challenges. ARA brings together diverse engineering disciplines to create integrated, end-to-end solutions, ensuring every component performs seamlessly within the larger system – from initial concept through full deployment. Leveraging deep expertise in systems architecture, requirements development, and lifecycle integration, ARA helps customers master complex systems, reduce risk, enhance efficiency, and achieve mission critical outcomes.

Media Contact

Air Media Contact: [email protected] and [email protected]

ARA Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Air