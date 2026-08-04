Air Welcomes Matthew Steckman, Anduril President and Chief Business Officer, to its Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, welcomes Matthew Steckman, President and Chief Business Officer of defense technology company Anduril Industries, to its Board of Directors. Steckman brings his expertise to Air as the company continues to scale its Air Enterprise Readiness platform to meet the expanding demands of the national security enterprise.

Under CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty, Air has expanded its reach across every branch of the military, as well as federal civilian agencies, the intelligence community, allied and partner governments, and their industry partners and suppliers. Since achieving unicorn status in 2025, the company has accelerated its growth, driven by its mission to establish readiness as a real-time condition that is continuously achieved to ensure the front line has what it needs when it needs it. Recently, Air climbed to #18 on the 2026 NatSec100 list, marking the largest upward advancement of any company on the 2026 index, an annual ranking of venture-backed companies driving defense and dual-use innovation.

"Matt has been at the center of the defense tech revolution, taking game-changing innovation from vision to scale," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "As Air accelerates to meet urgent readiness challenges and immense market demand, his unparalleled expertise as a successful operator in this space will be invaluable to the next phase of our growth."

In his role at Anduril, Steckman is responsible for leading many of the company's core strategic functions, including oversight of corporate operations, executive operations, divisional activities, business performance and revenue generation. He plays a critical role in shaping Anduril's strategic direction, ensuring operational efficiency and driving sustainable growth across the company's expanding portfolio of defense and security solutions.

Prior to Anduril, Steckman served as Chief Revenue Officer for Zipline International, the world's first drone delivery company focused on medical and blood products. He has also held several leadership positions at Palantir Technologies, running internal business operations and owning relationships with the company's largest customers.

"Real-time readiness is a critical challenge in national security today, and Air has built a category-defining platform to address it," said Steckman. "Having spent my career scaling hyper-growth defense tech, I couldn't be more excited to join Tara and the team to expand Air's footprint and execute on this vital mission."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that closes the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air