Air Distribution Technologies Completes Sale of PennBarry

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. ("ADT" or "Air Distribution Technologies"), an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive suite of high-performance products supporting the HVAC ecosystem, and a portfolio company of Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), today announced the completion of the sale of the PennBarry business ("PennBarry" or the "Company") to Hessaire Products, Inc. ("Hessaire").

PennBarry, a brand with roots dating to 1860 and tracing its origins to Bayley Fan Company, designs and manufactures ventilation solutions for industrial and commercial markets. Through the consolidation of well-known brands that includes Penn Ventilation and Barry Blower, the Company developed an extensive product range and depth to serve a broad range of commercial and light industrial customers. The sale of PennBarry to Hessaire will allow for continued growth of the PennBarry brand under a dedicated, ventilation-focused platform.

This transaction aligns with Air Distribution Technologies' strategy to continue evolving its portfolio and strengthening its leadership position in the HVAC industry, focusing on key brands such as Ruskin, Titus, Krueger, Tuttle & Bailey, and many other reputable names within the Air Distribution Technologies platform.

"This transaction continues our shift to a focused HVAC platform, allowing us to prioritize high-performance brands and continue investing in our core businesses," said Azam Owaisi, CEO of Air Distribution Technologies, Inc. "We're grateful for our time with PennBarry and proud of the partnership we built with its team – we thank them for their dedication and commitment throughout."

"We are pleased to complete the sale of PennBarry," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "This transaction represents another step in our transformational efforts to simplify the ADT portfolio and focus the Company's resources on its core air distribution and air systems controls businesses. We thank the PennBarry team for their contributions and believe the business is well-positioned for success under Hessaire's ownership."

The companies will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT AIR DISTRIBUTION TECHNOLOGIES

Air Distribution Technologies is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive suite of top-performing products supporting the HVAC ecosystem. Its portfolio contains many well-recognized brands in the space serving a diversified customer base. The company was acquired by Truelink Capital in 2024 through a corporate carve-out from Johnson Controls International plc. Learn more at: www.airdistribution.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

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Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital