Truelink Capital Completes Acquisition of Lyons Magnus, a Leading Developer and Manufacturer of Specialty Ingredients, Beverage, and Nutrition Solutions

LOS ANGELES and FRESNO, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has acquired Lyons Magnus ("Lyons" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of specialty ingredients, beverage, and nutrition solutions serving B2B customers across the coffeehouse, QSR, foodservice, and healthcare end-markets, from Paine Schwartz Partners, the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Fresno, California, Lyons is a formulator and manufacturer of specialty ingredients, beverage, and nutrition solutions. The Company offers a broad portfolio spanning syrups and sauces, beverage bases and concentrates, healthcare nutrition products, and other specialty ingredients, serving many of the largest operators in the food and beverage industry. Lyons' differentiated approach, with integrated formulation, pilot plant, and commercialization capabilities support continuous innovation for its customers. With four manufacturing facilities and two self-operated distribution hubs, Lyons is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued growth in the away-from-home beverage and nutrition end-markets.

"Lyons is a well-established business with a market-leading position in the attractive and growing specialty ingredients category," said Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital. "The company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing importance of beverage innovation in the away-from-home category and growing demand for healthcare and nutrition solutions, and our strategic intent will be to drive Lyons' growth via both commercial organic initiatives and the execution of strategic M&A add-ons. We are excited to partner with CEO Jim Davis and the rest of the Lyons team to build on the Company's strong foundation and next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Truelink Capital as we enter this exciting next chapter for Lyons Magnus," said Jim Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Lyons Magnus. "Truelink shares our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering best-in-class products to our customers. With their support and resources, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant momentum in our end markets and continue building on the strong foundation we have established over the past century."

This acquisition reflects Truelink's continued focus on industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors. The investment marks the second platform investment for Truelink Capital's Fund II.

Stifel served as financial advisor to Truelink Capital, and Evercore and William Blair served as financial advisors to Lyons Magnus in connection with the transaction.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles with over $4 billion of AUM. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT LYONS MAGNUS

Lyons Magnus is a manufacturer of ingredients, beverage, and nutrition solutions for the foodservice industry. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Fresno, California, the Company serves B2B customers across the coffeehouse, QSR chain, foodservice, and healthcare and nutrition end-markets, with a diverse portfolio spanning syrups, sauces, refreshers, smoothie bases, concentrates, and specialty healthcare nutrition products. Learn more at: www.lyonsmagnus.com.

ABOUT PAINE SCHWARTZ PARTNERS

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6.5 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. Learn more at: www.paineschwartz.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

Head of Business Development

[email protected]

Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital