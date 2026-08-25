AIR Partners with Elmo Motion Control to Enhance Uncrewed Cargo Aircraft Platform

The partnership is set to further advance next-generation logistics for contested environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of Smart Aircraft, today announced a strategic partnership with Elmo Motion Control (Elmo), a global leader in motion control technology. Elmo will integrate high-performance motion control solution into AIR's Heavy Lift UAS – a VTOL-capable uncrewed cargo aircraft capable of 550lb payloads.

Soldier in front of AIR Cargo Heavy-Lift UAS

The partnership brings together Elmo's compact, high-power density servo drives and AIR's next-generation electric aviation design to support the goal of maximizing aircraft efficiency and mission performance. Elmo's Gold HV motor drive will power AIR's eight electric propulsion motors, delivering precise, responsive control.

As part of this integration, the high-efficiency drive system will enable air-cooled operation, eliminating the need for complex liquid cooling systems. By removing this component, the platform benefits from reduced weight, lower system complexity, and increased payload capacity.

"Our uncrewed cargo platform is a mission-ready system, and this new partnership enhances our aircraft's ability to deliver performance and value while meeting operational demands," said Rani Plaut, CEO, AIR. "Working with Elmo will ensure that the future of autonomous flight and unmanned logistics are as safe as possible, while maintaining capabilities and meeting requirements across defense, commercial, and humanitarian needs."

The collaboration between AIR and Elmo contributes to one of the industry's highest payload-to-size ratios for autonomous cargo aircraft. Together, the companies are advancing next-generation electric aviation through lightweight, high-performance propulsion technologies.

"At Elmo, we're passionate about helping our customers turn bold ideas into reality, and our collaboration with AIR is a perfect example of what's possible when innovation meets engineering excellence," said Rami Chanan, VP Sales & Marketing at Elmo Motion Control. "Our Gold and Platinum HV servo drives deliver exceptional power density through a master-slave configuration, supplying 210A at 805V to each motor while maintaining a compact, air-cooled design that eliminates the need for heavier liquid-cooling systems. This unique combination of high power, low weight, and compact size has enabled AIR to achieve one of the industry's highest payload-to-size ratios. Seeing our technology help redefine what's possible in aviation is something we're incredibly proud of, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of performance together."

AIR's unmanned cargo aircraft has a payload capacity of 550 pounds, a 1-hour flight endurance, and is categorized as a Group 4 UAS by the U.S. Department of Defense. Through its dual-use architecture, it is able to service multiple industry needs, including flexible logistics, mid-mile delivery, maritime resupply, and rapid aid deployments.

To date, over 25 units of AIR's Cargo-Heavy Lift UAS have been ordered and paid for, continuing to signal strong market demand. This announcement comes on the heels of recent partnerships by AIR, including Dynon Avionics.

ABOUT AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into scalable reality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/

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About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 37 years, with millions of servo drives operating 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary, advanced, and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGVs, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com.

SOURCE AIR