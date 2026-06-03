Air Products Membrane Solutions Holds Ribbon-Cutting Event for $70 Million Expansion of its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Center

The Expansion, which has created more than 70 new positions, is Driven by Growing Interest in the Biogas, Aerospace and Marine Industries

Air Products Foundation also Announced $30,000 in Grants to Support Local Non-Profit Organizations

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, today hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration at the new $70 million expansion of its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, Missouri.

The expansion, which is Air Products Membrane Solutions' largest ever investment in a single location, is driven by growing product demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer needs for the use of nitrogen for the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry.

Products manufactured at the new facility will include the PRISM® GreenSep membrane separator for bio-LNG production, and the PRISM® N 2 Sep membrane separator designed to separate nitrogen from compressed air.

"This is a great day for Air Products Membrane Solutions and the area community," said Dr. Erin Sorensen, general manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions. "This expansion of our Maryland Heights facility enables Air Products Membrane Solutions to meet growing customer demand and help our customers work more efficiently and further our collaborative goal of building a cleaner, more productive world."

A crowd of more than 100 guests including state and local leaders joined Air Products Membrane Solutions employees for the event. Those in attendance included program speakers Walter Nelson, Air Products, President, Equipment Business & Technical Solutions; Kayla Kueckelhan, Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development; and Mike Moeller, Mayor, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Air Products has completed more than 70 hires in the region to support the new manufacturing facility. More than 250 employees now work at the facility.

At the event, the Air Products Foundation also announced two grants totaling $30,000 to support non-profits in the St. Louis area. The Air Products Foundation awarded $15,000 to Backstoppers, a nonprofit that supports first responders, and $15,000 to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products Membrane Solutions designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems, and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land, and in the air. Air Products' systems are also designed to create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

For more information on Air Products Membrane Solutions, visit membranesolutions.com.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products