Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

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Air Products

Jul 22, 2026, 13:15 ET

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE: APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on November 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2026.

About Air Products 

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global hydrogen supplier, Air Products develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest hydrogen projects. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products

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