Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market worth $13.86 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market is projected to grow from about USD 9.61 billion in 2026 to USD 13.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.61 billion

USD 9.61 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.86 billion

USD 13.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.4%

Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market Trends & Insights:

The active/continuous segment accounted for 50.2% of the market share in 2025.

The chemical pollutants segment accounted for a major revenue share (74.3%) in 2025.

The outdoor monitors segment accounted for a share of 45.0% in 2025.

The government agencies & academic institutes segment accounted for a 31.5% share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2025.

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The growing investment by government and environmental authorities in air pollution control facilities, rising consumer awareness of indoor air pollution, and the increasing use of air quality monitoring systems across sectors such as oil & gas, energy generation, mining, pharmaceuticals, and transportation are key factors driving market growth. But the high installation and maintenance costs of state-of-the-art monitoring systems, difficulties with calibration and data validation, and the absence of standard monitoring facilities in emerging economies could limit market growth.

The stack monitoring segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2026–2031)

Based on sampling method, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into active/continuous, intermittent, passive, manual, and stack monitoring. The stack monitoring segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased focus on emission regulations for industries like power generation, oil & gas, chemical, cement, metal, and manufacturing. Growing environmental awareness, as well as stringent government regulations regarding industrial pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, are acting as key drivers for the adoption of stack monitoring systems to monitor emissions released through industrial stacks. Continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) and advanced gas analyzers are being used by industries for compliance purposes and to avoid any penalties. Besides, rapid industrialization in developing countries as well as investments in pollution control measures are fueling growth in this segment.

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The fixed indoor monitors subsegment of indoor monitors held the largest market share in 2025.

Based on product, the air quality monitoring systems market is classified into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearables. The indoor monitors segment is further classified into fixed indoor and portable indoor. In 2025, the fixed indoor monitors accounted for the largest share of the indoor monitors, primarily due to their extensive usage in commercial spaces, hospitals, schools, industries, and even homes to provide continuous monitoring of indoor air quality levels. Fixed indoor monitors have several advantages, such as continuous real-time monitoring, high accuracy, compatibility with HVAC systems as well as building automation systems, and reliable long-term use, for which they are extensively used over portable systems. In addition, factors such as strict safety rules at workplaces, increased usage of smart buildings, and investment in advanced building infrastructure have contributed to the leading position of this subsegment in the market.

Government agencies and academic institutes accounted for the largest share of the global air quality monitoring systems market in 2025.

The government agencies and academic institutes segment is the largest in terms of market share because of the increased emphasis on environmental protection and monitoring, pollution control, and climate monitoring in many countries. Government bodies are large-scale buyers of air quality monitoring systems since they are mainly used to set up national air monitoring networks, regulate environmental laws, monitor industrial pollution, and adhere to air quality standards. Further, academic institutions widely employ air quality monitoring systems in their studies pertaining to environmental issues, climatology, air pollution, and its impact, among others. The growth in government spending on environmental monitoring programs, increased investments in the development of smart cities and sustainability programs and increasing research activities regarding air pollution and its effects are also propelling this segment in the market.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth in the air quality monitoring systems market in 2025.

The global air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific will account for the highest growth due to the fast pace of industrialization, urbanization, and increased levels of air pollution in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Increased population density, vehicle pollution, energy consumption rates, and industrial activities in the region require air quality monitoring services. Environmental regulations put in place by the government of the region, along with investments in air pollution monitoring facilities, are expected to drive the adoption of air quality monitoring systems. Other factors supporting the market growth include initiatives toward smart cities and investments in air pollution monitoring technologies.

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Top Companies in Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market:

The Top Companies in Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), 3M (US), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), GE Power (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and TSI Incorporated (US), among others.

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