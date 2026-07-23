Student Information System Market worth $15.36 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Student Information System (SIS) Market is expanding rapidly, with its size projected to rise from about USD 8.36 billion in 2026 to USD 15.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.9%. Globally, the SIS Market.

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Student Information System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 7.25 billion

USD 7.25 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 8.36 billion

USD 8.36 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 15.36 billion

USD 15.36 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.9%

Student Information System Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by the increasing demand for centralized student information management, digital campus administration, and end-to-end student lifecycle management across K–12 schools, higher education institutions, and vocational education providers.

The SIS software segment is estimated to hold the largest share (68.09%) of the Student Information System Market in 2026.

By technology, the AI-enabled SIS segment will account for a larger market share than the conventional/rule-based SIS segment during the forecast period.

By platform module, the analytics & compliance segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a higher rate (18.2%) than the on-premises segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for student information systems.

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Globally, the SIS Market is strengthening as K–12 schools, higher education institutions, community colleges, and vocational education providers expand digital campus transformation initiatives to improve student information management, academic administration, and institutional efficiency. Large-scale deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are driving demand for scalable cloud-based SIS software and unified campus management platforms. Educational institutions are transitioning from legacy and on-premises student information systems to centralized, cloud-native SIS architectures that enable connected student lifecycle management, student analytics, and real-time institutional visibility. SIS platforms must support student enrollment, attendance management, academic records, grading, scheduling, compliance reporting, and student engagement while ensuring secure student data management and regulatory compliance. Growing emphasis on student success, interoperability, and data-driven decision-making is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence-powered analytics, workflow automation, and integrated education ecosystems. As digital education initiatives expand globally, secure, scalable, and intelligent SIS software is becoming a foundational component of modern education administration and connected campus ecosystems.

By platform module, analytics & compliance segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period

The analytics & compliance module has evolved from a reporting function into a strategic intelligence layer within the student information system (SIS), enabling educational institutions to convert operational data into actionable insights that improve academic outcomes, institutional planning, and regulatory governance. This module consolidates information across admissions, enrollment, academics, finance, attendance, and student engagement to deliver real-time dashboards, performance monitoring, retention analysis, compliance reporting, and executive decision support through a unified data environment. Modern SIS platforms increasingly leverage embedded analytics, configurable key performance indicators, low-code reporting, interoperable data models, and role-based dashboards that enable institutions to identify academic risks, monitor institutional performance, and streamline mandatory reporting with greater accuracy and speed. Over the next four to five years, this module is expected to transition from descriptive reporting toward continuous institutional intelligence, where integrated analytics will enable proactive student success strategies, adaptive institutional planning, automated compliance validation, and real-time operational governance across interconnected campus ecosystems.

According to PowerSchool, throughout 2025, the company introduced significant enhancements to its Reports 3.0 platform, including customizable report sharing, expanded student group analytics, automated data refresh every three hours, new college and outcome reporting capabilities, and a unified reporting architecture that improves institutional collaboration and decision-making. According to Ellucian, in April 2025, the company introduced Ellucian Student with unified institutional insights that combine enrollment, financial aid, degree planning, and student lifecycle information within a single interoperable platform, enabling institutions to strengthen operational visibility and student success initiatives. Emerging vendors and solution providers should prioritize interoperable analytics architectures, governance-ready reporting frameworks, and institution-wide operational intelligence that enable educational institutions to move beyond historical reporting toward predictive decision support and continuous performance optimization.

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By technology, AI-enabled SIS segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

AI-enabled student information systems (SIS) are transforming educational administration from transactional record management into intelligent, autonomous institutional platforms that continuously optimize student success, operational efficiency, and strategic decision making. Modern AI-enabled SIS solutions integrate Generative AI assistants and copilots to automate administrative tasks, generate contextual communications, summarize student records, and support advisors through conversational interfaces. Predictive and prescriptive analytics enable institutions to forecast enrollment, identify at-risk students, optimize financial aid allocation, improve retention strategies, and strengthen institutional planning. The next stage of innovation is Agentic AI, where autonomous agents orchestrate admissions processing, transcript evaluation, onboarding, scheduling, compliance validation, and case management with minimal human intervention. Supporting technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, intelligent document processing, cloud native data lakes, API first architectures, biometric attendance systems, blockchain-based digital credentials, and real-time analytics are creating adaptive and highly interoperable digital campuses. In April 2026, Ellucian launched the Ellucian Student, an AI-native student information system (SIS) powered by a Higher Education Knowledge Graph containing nearly 10,000 institutional workflows. This demonstrates how vendors are moving beyond isolated AI features toward domain-specific intelligence capable of automating complex academic and administrative processes at an institutional scale.

According to Workday, in October 2025, more than 650 higher education institutions across 19 countries adopted its AI-powered platform, with over 85 institutions live on Workday Student supporting more than 3 million student records. This highlights the growing preference among universities for unified AI platforms that combine enterprise operations with student administration, validating AI as a strategic investment rather than an experimental capability. According to PowerSchool, in September 2024, the company introduced PowerBuddy for College and Career and PowerBuddy for Custom AI, extending generative AI across academic guidance, student support, and institutional workflows. This reflects the industry's shift toward embedded AI assistants that enhance user productivity while preserving existing SIS infrastructure. Emerging vendors should prioritize AI native architectures that combine explainable AI, agentic automation, interoperable data ecosystems, and responsible governance to build future-ready digital campuses capable of delivering measurable institutional outcomes.

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North America to lead market during forecast period

North America remains the most mature market for student information systems (SIS), supported by widespread digital transformation across K through 12 school districts and higher education institutions, strong cloud adoption, established education technology ecosystems, and stringent student data governance requirements. For vendors and solution providers, the region offers sustained opportunities as institutions replace legacy on-premises systems with cloud native platforms that integrate enrollment, student records, financial aid, learning management systems, analytics, and communication tools. The increasing use of artificial intelligence to automate administrative workflows, identify at-risk students, improve retention strategies, and deliver actionable institutional insights is reshaping purchasing priorities.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, approximately 15.3 million students were enrolled in US degree-granting postsecondary institutions in fall 2023, while millions more attend K-through-12 schools, creating a substantial installed base for scalable SIS platforms. This large education ecosystem continues to drive demand for interoperable, secure, and analytics-driven student information solutions. Recent developments indicate that North American institutions are increasingly prioritizing artificial intelligence-enabled Student Information Systems over traditional administrative platforms. In April 2025, Ellucian announced, through its official press release, the introduction of Ellucian Student, an artificial intelligence-enhanced Software as a Service Student Information System that unifies enrollment, financial aid, degree planning, analytics, and automation within a single platform to improve institutional efficiency and student success. Additionally, in July 2025, the US Department of Education issued guidance promoting responsible artificial intelligence adoption across K through 12 schools and higher education, encouraging institutions to integrate artificial intelligence into educational and administrative processes while emphasizing governance, transparency, and stakeholder engagement. This policy direction strengthens long-term demand for modern Student Information Systems capable of supporting advanced analytics, automation, regulatory compliance, and secure data management, reinforcing North America as a strategic market for education technology vendors.

Top Companies in Student Information System Market:

The Top Companies in Student Information System Market are Ellucian Company (US), PowerSchool (US), Oracle (US), Workday (US), Jenzabar (US), Blackbaud (US), Frontline Technologies Group (US), Infinite Campus (US), Skyward (US), FACTS (US), SAP (Germany), Aeries Software (US), Veracross (US), Apar Technologies (Singapore), wisenet (Australia), and Rediker Software (US).

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