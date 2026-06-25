Aircapture's Patented Microwave Direct Air Capture Technology Wins Tencent CarbonX 2.0 Award

Aircapture will use the award to scale its DAC system engineered to reduce the cost of carbon capture at scale

BERKELEY, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircapture, a Berkeley-based direct air capture (DAC) company, announced its selection as one of 16 winners of Tencent's CarbonX 2.0, a competitive global award program for breakthrough climate technologies. Aircapture was chosen for its Lightswing™ process, a microwave-based method of direct air capture (MWDAC) that significantly improves on the thermal regeneration methods used by conventional direct air capture systems while reducing costs. Thermal regeneration represents the most significant opportunity to reduce energy costs in conventional DAC.

Lightswing utilizes microwave energy targeted to break the bond between CO₂ and Aircapture's sorbent material, releasing captured carbon without heating anything else in the system. The regeneration loop requires significantly less energy and equipment costs than other systems, bringing the desorption step closer to its theoretical minimum. Aircapture's MWDAC offers significant reductions in both OpEx and CapEx per tonne captured, driven by the elimination of process equipment and a dramatic decrease in the energy required by the desorption step, addressing what has long been considered one of the primary barriers to DAC's commercial viability at scale.

Aircapture's MWDAC innovation is the latest in the company's efforts to address the cost and engineering barriers that have slowed traditional DAC from scaling. The company pioneered one of the world's first modular DAC systems, recently earning recognition as an XFACTOR award winner by XPRIZE Carbon Removal, and has deployed its systems commercially, supplying CO₂ to industrial customers such as Aizawa and Almanac Beer Co., helping address globally recurring CO₂ supply shortages. Aircapture is among the only DAC companies with systems operating and contracted commercially at customer sites across the U.S., Japan and Europe. Lightswing builds on that operating foundation targeting further cost reduction as Aircapture scales.

"Conventional DAC loses energy heating the system and support materials needed to capture carbon. Lightswing directs energy exactly where carbon capture happens, fundamentally changing the economics of direct air capture," said Matt Atwood, CEO and founder of Aircapture.

The award comes as a share of nearly $30 million, committed across all 16 CarbonX 2.0 winners. It also carries a mandate to develop a 100-tonne-per-year pilot facility in Kenya, where basalt geology enables permanent underground CO₂ sequestration. Aircapture will operate as one of four DAC companies in a shared hub, each demonstrating a distinct removal approach.

The Kenya pilot will scale Lightswing to a 100-bed commercial system capable of capturing 100 tonnes of CO₂ per year, generating the sequestration performance data that only real-world deployment can produce. Kenya's Rift Valley basalt basin is one of a small number of currently active global sites with the geology to mineralize CO₂ directly. Aircapture joins three other CarbonX winners deploying different DAC approaches in the same location. The pilot will generate the real-world performance data needed to validate Lightswing's technology at commercial operating scale.

About Aircapture

Aircapture, headquartered in Berkeley, CA, is a leader in the deployment of direct air capture (DAC) solutions, delivering atmospheric CO₂ as a circular commodity for industrial and commercial customers. As the first truly modular DAC solution, Aircapture offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate clean CO₂ into their production processes on-site. Founded in 2019, Aircapture is pioneering global projects in carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and localized CO₂ supply. With a dedicated team of engineers, chemists, and entrepreneurs, Aircapture is redefining how carbon is captured, utilized, and recycled, driving the transition to a circular carbon economy.

For more information about Aircapture, visit www.aircapture.com.

About CarbonX

The CarbonX Program was initiated in 2023 by Tencent, together with industry, investment, and ecosystem partners. It is dedicated to supporting emerging low-carbon technologies with substantial catalytic funding and resources. Now in its second phase, CarbonX 2.0 focuses on cutting-edge CCUS, carbon removal, and long-duration energy storage technologies, and solicits proposals from early-stage teams around the world. It aims to build first-of-its kind pilot projects in real industrial settings, incubate high-potential startups, and support capacity building projects. Visit the CarbonX website for further information on the program.

About Tencent

Tencent is a global technology and entertainment company focused on creating connections and experiences that matter. Founded in 1998, Tencent is driven by its mission to create "Value for Users" and apply "Tech for Good".

Tencent's communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained. Tencent also develops and publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, delivering rich and immersive interactive entertainment experiences. Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since June 2004.

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SOURCE Aircapture