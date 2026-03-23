Aircapture and Almanac Beer Co. Launch World's First Commercial Beer Carbonated with CO₂ Captured from the Atmosphere with Direct Air Capture

Flow – Clean Air Edition uses 99.999% pure atmospheric CO₂ captured onsite by Aircapture's Direct Air Capture system, which enables breweries to generate their own CO₂ and reduce reliance on unpredictable, fossil-fuel-based supply chains.

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircapture, a pioneer in Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, and California craft beer brewery Almanac Beer Co. announced the launch of Flow – Clean Air Edition (Flow – CAE), the world's first beer carbonated using CO₂ captured from the atmosphere through onsite DAC. Installed at Almanac's brewery in Alameda, California, Aircapture's modular DAC unit pulls carbon dioxide from ambient air and delivers beverage-grade liquid CO₂ (99.999% purity, significantly exceeding industry standard specifications) directly into the brewing process.

Flow - Clean Air Edition

In 2022, a nationwide carbon dioxide shortage disrupted operations and raised costs for food and beverage manufacturers , hitting breweries especially hard. The cause was structural: most CO₂ comes from fossil-fuel-linked industrial processes such as ammonia or ethanol production. When those industries slow down or sequester supply, CO₂ can vanish overnight. Aircapture's DAC system pulls CO₂ directly from ambient air and purifies it to beverage-grade specifications onsite. This allows manufacturers like Almanac to generate their own CO₂ supply onsite, independent of the volatile markets and industrial cycles that have long made CO₂ a vulnerability rather than a reliable output.

While large-scale DAC projects require years of construction and hundreds of millions in capital, Aircapture's modular system, integrated with Almanac's existing brewing equipment, was operational in weeks. No new facility. No dedicated infrastructure. No disruption to production. Atmospheric carbon became a circular, industrial-grade resource for Almanac.

"Until now, CO2 has been a volatile byproduct of fuel and chemical production," said Matt Atwood, CEO and Founder of Aircapture. "With Flow – Clean Air Edition, we're making high-purity CO2 from the air right where it's needed, and delivering it at a cost that works for business owners. This is the beginning of a supply chain transition for a critical commodity worth tens of billions of dollars globally, and a clear signal to CO₂ users across industries, from brewers and beverage producers to food, refrigeration, concrete and agriculture, that sourcing carbon from the sky rather than the ground is no longer theoretical. It's operational, and it's economical."

"Brewing is both science and craft," said Damian Fagan, CEO of Almanac Beer Co. "By integrating direct air capture into our production floor, we're rethinking one of our essential ingredients and contributing to carbon-removal efforts. Instead of relying on distant industrial supply, we're sourcing CO₂ from the air right here in Alameda. It's local, circular, and a glimpse of what the future will look like."

The launch also supports broader carbon removal policy efforts. A portion of the proceeds from Flow – CAE will be donated to Carbon180, a nonprofit advancing carbon removal policy in the U.S.

The beer debuted during a public celebration at Almanac's Alameda brewery on Saturday, March 21st, where guests toured the operating DAC system and saw how atmospheric CO₂ flows into the brewing process.

Flow – Clean Air Edition is available at Almanac Beer Co.'s Alameda brewery and can be found in over 800 accounts statewide, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Total Wine, BevMo and more.

About Aircapture

Aircapture, headquartered in Berkeley, CA, is a leader in the deployment of direct air capture (DAC) solutions, delivering atmospheric CO₂ as a circular commodity for industrial and commercial customers. As the first truly modular DAC solution, Aircapture offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate clean CO₂ into their production processes on-site. Founded in 2019, Aircapture is pioneering global projects in carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and localized CO₂ supply. With a dedicated team of engineers, chemists, and entrepreneurs, Aircapture is redefining how carbon is captured, utilized, and recycled, driving the transition to a circular carbon economy.

For more information about Aircapture, visit www.aircapture.com .

About Almanac Beer Co.

Almanac Beer Co. is an independent craft brewery based in Alameda, California, known for its farm-to-barrel philosophy and experimental small-batch releases. Its Adventureland brewery serves as both production facility and community gathering space, bringing together craft, creativity, and innovation in the East Bay.

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SOURCE Aircapture