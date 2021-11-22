Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size to Grow by USD 7.43 bn | Growing Preference for Newer Generation Aircraft to Boost Growth | Technavio

The aircraft cabin interior market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The aircraft cabin interior market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Seating



Lavatory Module



WCS



Galley



Lighting

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growing preference for newer generation aircraft, need for lightweight aircraft interior products, and preference for high-density seating configuration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent aviation regulations, manufactural and procedural constraints, and delay in aircraft deliveries will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aircraft cabin interior market, including Astronics Corp., Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Expliseat SAS, Intelsat SA, JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the aircraft cabin interior market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on segmentation by geography, the aircraft cabin interior market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, North America is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the aircraft cabin interiors market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The need for lightweight aircraft interior products will drive the aircraft cabin interior market growth in North America.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft cabin interior market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft cabin interior market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft cabin interior market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft cabin interior market vendors

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astronics Corp., Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Expliseat SAS, Intelsat SA, JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

