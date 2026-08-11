Aircraft Tires Market to Reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2035, Driven by Commercial Fleet Expansion, MRO Retreading and Defense Modernization, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Aircraft Tires Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 3.05 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 3.80% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The research report by Radial Insights, titled 'Aircraft Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025–2035', evaluates demand across commercial aviation, military and defense, cargo operations, business aviation and aircraft maintenance. The study assesses the market by aircraft category, tire position, supply mode, end user and region while examining fleet expansion, aircraft utilization, tire retreading and maintenance requirements.

Commercial Aviation Fleet Expansion Restores Strong Tire Demand

Commercial aviation has moved beyond recovery into a new fleet expansion cycle, strengthening both original equipment and replacement aircraft tire demand. Growing passenger traffic, airline capacity additions and large aircraft order backlogs are increasing the number of aircraft entering service while supporting higher utilization of existing fleets.

IATA reported that global passenger traffic increased 10.4% year over year in 2024 and finished 3.8% above 2019 levels. International traffic exceeded its pre-pandemic peak by 0.5%, while the global passenger load factor reached a record 83.5%.

Aircraft manufacturers also point to sustained long-term fleet growth. Airbus projects that the global in-service commercial fleet will rise from 24,730 aircraft at the end of 2024 to 49,210 by 2044, requiring approximately 43,420 new passenger and freighter aircraft deliveries.

Single-aisle aircraft will account for the majority of those additions. Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft in 2025, including 607 A320-family aircraft, while Boeing delivered 447 737 aircraft during the year and reported a commercial aircraft backlog exceeding 6,100 units.

The concentration of deliveries in A320neo-family and 737 MAX-class aircraft is particularly important for tire suppliers because narrow-body fleets combine high aircraft volumes with frequent takeoff and landing cycles. Radial Insights estimates that commercial aviation fleet recovery and expansion contribute approximately 1.5 percentage points to overall market CAGR.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Aircraft Category Leadership: Narrow-body commercial aircraft, particularly the B737 and A320 families, account for the largest tire demand due to high production volumes, route frequency and recurring replacement requirements.

Tire Position Dominance: Main landing gear tires lead the market because they support the majority of aircraft weight during takeoff and landing, resulting in greater wear and shorter replacement intervals than nose tires.

MRO Market Strength: Replacement tires and retreading represent a major share of market activity as airlines focus on lifecycle cost optimization, tire availability and sustainable maintenance practices.

Commercial Airline Leadership: Commercial airlines remain the largest end-user group due to extensive global fleets, high utilization rates and strict requirements for safety, reliability and scheduled maintenance.

Military Opportunity: Fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and aerial tankers are supporting specialized tire demand as defense agencies modernize fleets and maintain higher readiness levels.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/aircraft-tires-market

Retreading Remains Central to Aircraft Tire Lifecycle Economics

Aircraft tires are an MRO-intensive product category because repeated takeoff and landing cycles create substantial tread wear while leaving properly maintained casings suitable for further service.

Bridgestone indicates that main-wheel bias tires typically wear out after approximately 200 takeoffs and landings, while radial tires can reach about 350 cycles. Qualified retreading allows aircraft operators to extend casing life and reduce the need for entirely new replacement tires.

In the United States, FAA Advisory Circular 145-4A provides guidance for qualification and approval of bias and radial aircraft tire retreads and references applicable process-control and airworthiness standards.

The economics make retreading attractive to commercial and military operators. Estimates cited in the study indicate that aircraft tire retreading saves commercial and military aviation operators more than USD 100 million annually.

Digital lifecycle management is strengthening the model. Japan Airlines and Bridgestone expanded tire-wear prediction technology to A350-900 operations in 2024, illustrating how airlines can integrate tire condition data into broader maintenance planning.

MRO infrastructure is also expanding in major aviation hubs. Investments such as flydubai's USD 190 million MRO project and Emirates' USD 5.1 billion engineering complex support long-term demand for tire inspection, replacement, retreading and associated maintenance services. Radial Insights estimates that MRO retreading contributes approximately 1 percentage point to market CAGR.

Defense Modernization Supports Specialized Tire Requirements

Rising defense expenditure and fleet modernization are creating additional demand for qualified aircraft tires used on fighters, tankers and tactical transport aircraft.

NATO reported that European allies and Canada invested USD 486 billion in defense during 2024, representing a 19.4% real increase from 2023. Lockheed Martin delivered a record 191 F-35 aircraft in 2025 and finalized Lots 18 and 19 covering up to 296 additional aircraft valued at USD 24 billion.

Boeing reported that more than 110 KC-46A tankers were operating globally, while Germany accepted its 53rd Airbus A400M in April 2026. The global C-130J fleet also exceeds 560 aircraft with more than 3 million accumulated flight hours.

These programs support recurring requirements for highly specialized tires capable of operating under heavy loads, demanding runway environments and strict military qualification standards.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the Aircraft Tires Market with a 36.10% share, supported by major aircraft manufacturers, extensive airline fleets, defense programs and advanced MRO infrastructure.

Europe accounts for 28.83% of global demand. The region benefits from established aircraft manufacturing, dense airline networks, regulatory oversight and strong adoption of aircraft tire retreading and lifecycle management.

Aircraft Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 2.1 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 2.18 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 3.05 Billion Forecast CAGR 3.80 % Leading Region North America North America Market Share 36.10 % Leading Aircraft Category Narrow-Body Commercial Aircraft Dominant Tire Position Main Landing Gear Primary Market Driver Commercial Aviation Fleet Expansion

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2025, Bridgestone said Cebu Pacific Air adopted its easytrack tire management system following the service's launch in April 2025. The QR code and smartphone-based platform reduced inventory labor time by approximately 50% and delivered 100% data accuracy, strengthening tire traceability and maintenance efficiency.

In March 2026, Michelin and Dassault Aviation unveiled the Falcon 10X equipped with MICHELIN Air X SKY LIGHT tires. Michelin said the new tire design can extend lifespan by up to 20% and reduce aircraft weight by as much as 250 kilograms.

Competitive Landscape

The Aircraft Tires Market includes Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, Petlas and Tire Retreaders Intl., alongside aerospace and component companies including Safran, Collins Aerospace, AVIC, Honeywell, Aviation Industries Corp, BAS Components, Elbit Systems, Lisi Aerospace and Dessoutter.

Market participants compete through product durability, lightweight construction, retreading capability, digital tire management and long-term relationships with airlines, aircraft manufacturers, defense organizations and MRO providers. Investment in advanced materials, traceability and lifecycle management is expected to remain central to competitive differentiation through 2035.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/aircraft-tires-market

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Aircraft Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 3.05 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 3.80%.

Q: What is the most important growth driver?

A: Commercial aviation fleet expansion is the leading driver as increasing aircraft deliveries, passenger traffic and aircraft utilization create both OEM fitment and recurring replacement demand.

Q: Which region leads the global Aircraft Tires Market?

A: North America leads with a 36.10% share due to its large airline fleet, aircraft manufacturing base, defense aviation activity and established MRO infrastructure.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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