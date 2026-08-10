Industrial Tires Market to Reach USD 12.44 Billion by 2035 Says Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial Tires Market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 7.97 billion in 2026 to USD 12.44 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.07% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The research report, titled 'Industrial Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025–2035,' evaluates changing demand across material handling, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, port operations, construction and airport ground-support applications. The study analyzes the market by equipment and application, construction type, equipment power source, end-user channel, brand tier and region.

E-Commerce Warehouses Accelerate Industrial Tire Replacement

The continued expansion of e-commerce warehouses and fulfillment centers is creating sustained demand for industrial tires by increasing material handling equipment fleets and operating hours. Large fulfillment campuses often operate continuously, exposing forklift, pallet truck and warehouse vehicle tires to repetitive turning, braking, acceleration and heavy-load cycles.

Amazon's Shreveport fulfillment facility spans more than 3 million square feet, while its Leeds robotics center represented an investment of GBP 500 million and supported more than 2,000 jobs. These large-scale facilities require extensive fleets of electric forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet trucks and automated material handling systems.

Walmart indicated that automation was on track to support about 55% of its fulfillment-center volume by the end of fiscal 2026. The company also operates more than 9,500 hydrogen-powered forklifts across its U.S. distribution centers. In China, Cainiao generated RMB 99 billion in revenue during fiscal 2024 and handled more than 5 million cross-border and international parcels daily on average.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Equipment Segment Leadership: Counterbalance forklifts and warehouse trucks account for the largest tire volumes due to their widespread use across factories, distribution centers, ports and retail logistics facilities.

Counterbalance forklifts and warehouse trucks account for the largest tire volumes due to their widespread use across factories, distribution centers, ports and retail logistics facilities. Construction Preference: Press-on solid and cushion solid tires lead indoor applications because of their durability and minimal maintenance. Pneumatic and foam-filled tires remain important for outdoor, construction and rough-terrain operations.

Press-on solid and cushion solid tires lead indoor applications because of their durability and minimal maintenance. Pneumatic and foam-filled tires remain important for outdoor, construction and rough-terrain operations. Electric Equipment Growth: Electric forklifts and warehouse equipment represent the fastest-growing power-source segment as companies pursue emissions reduction, lower noise and improved indoor air quality.

Electric forklifts and warehouse equipment represent the fastest-growing power-source segment as companies pursue emissions reduction, lower noise and improved indoor air quality. Aftermarket Dominance: Replacement and aftermarket demand leads the end-user segment because industrial vehicles require frequent tire changes under high-load and multi-shift operating conditions.

Replacement and aftermarket demand leads the end-user segment because industrial vehicles require frequent tire changes under high-load and multi-shift operating conditions. Automation Opportunity: Automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots are increasing demand for engineered polyurethane wheels and tires offering low rolling resistance, dimensional consistency and long service life.

"Industrial tires are becoming a critical component of warehouse productivity and equipment uptime. As fulfillment centers introduce electric forklifts, autonomous systems and higher-throughput operations, tire selection increasingly affects battery efficiency, navigation accuracy, safety and lifecycle cost. Suppliers that offer application-specific products and predictive maintenance capabilities will be strongly positioned through 2035," said Lucas Harrison, lead off-highway and material handling analyst at Radial Insights.

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Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/industrial-tires-market

Electric Forklift Adoption Reshapes Product Demand

The transition from internal combustion equipment to electric forklifts is structurally favorable for the Industrial Tires Market. Electric vehicles are widely used in indoor warehouses, food distribution centers, retail facilities and narrow-aisle storage environments, where low emissions and quiet operation are essential.

KION, citing World Industrial Truck Statistics, reported that electric forklifts and warehouse trucks represented 76% of global new industrial truck orders during the first nine months of 2024. Over the same period, orders for internal combustion counterbalance trucks declined by 15.3%, while warehouse truck orders increased by 13.3%.

Electric forklifts commonly use cushion, resilient solid or polyurethane tires. Their operating patterns can increase wear because electric motors deliver immediate torque and are frequently used in repetitive stop-start cycles. Low rolling resistance also becomes more important because tire performance directly affects battery consumption and operating time between charges.

Manufacturers are responding with advanced compounds, tread designs and construction technologies intended to reduce heat buildup and energy loss. Polyurethane load wheels and drive tires are gaining prominence in reach trucks, pallet trucks, order pickers and automated warehouse equipment.

AGVs and Mobile Robots Create Specialized Tire Requirements

Warehouse automation is shifting industrial tire demand toward automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots. The International Federation of Robotics reported that transportation and logistics represented 51% of service robots sold in 2024, with approximately 81,800 mobile robots used for intralogistics applications.

Walmart's deployment of 19 autonomous forklifts across four advanced distribution centers and Toyota's CB18 automated guided forklift illustrate the movement of automation from pilot programs into commercial warehouse operations.

Tires and wheels for automated equipment must provide predictable wear, low vibration and stable rolling characteristics. Irregular wheel performance can affect navigation, battery efficiency and load stability. These requirements support demand for premium polyurethane and engineered wheel systems rather than generic rubber products.

Compliance requirements are also increasing technical standards. Automated mobile robots and guided vehicles operate under frameworks such as ISO 3691-4, ANSI/ITSDF B56.5 and UL 3100. This environment favors established suppliers with advanced testing, material engineering and application support capabilities.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Industrial Tires Market with a 46.28% share. The region benefits from extensive manufacturing activity, rapid infrastructure development, expanding logistics networks and continued investment in e-commerce fulfillment centers across China, India and Southeast Asia.

North America accounts for 20.79% of the market. Advanced warehouse infrastructure, strong aftermarket demand and early adoption of automated and electric material handling equipment support regional growth.

Europe represents 18.58% of global demand. Stringent safety standards, high automation penetration and a mature industrial base support premium and specialty tire adoption.

Latin America holds a 7.02% share, with demand supported by logistics modernization and industrial expansion in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East accounts for 4.10%, benefiting from port development, logistics hubs and infrastructure investment. Africa represents 3.23%, with gradual growth linked to industrialization and supply chain expansion.

Industrial Tires Market Snapshot, 2025–2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020–2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025–2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 7.53 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 7.97 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 12.44 Billion Forecast CAGR 5.07 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 46.28 % Dominant Equipment Segment Counterbalance Forklifts Fastest-Growing Power Source Electric Equipment Leading Sales Channel Replacement and Aftermarket

Market Challenges

High raw material costs and supply chain volatility remain significant constraints. Fluctuations in rubber, synthetic compounds and steel prices increase manufacturing costs and place pressure on margins. Shipping delays and geopolitical disruptions can also affect product availability, inventory planning and delivery schedules.

Competition among global, regional and economy-tier suppliers further limits pricing flexibility. Manufacturers must differentiate through product durability, service quality, technical support and application-specific designs. This environment is encouraging strategic partnerships, geographic expansion and continued investment in research and development.

Recent Industry Developments

In January 2026, Michelin launched the XTRA POWER L5** 26.5 R25 for high-capacity loaders operating in mines and quarries. The new size addresses heavier equipment, higher torque requirements, operator comfort and retreadability.

In February 2026, Bridgestone Americas introduced three off-the-road tires, including the MasterCore VMTD, a new 24.00R35 VRDU and the Firestone Multi Block T. The products expand coverage for quarry, construction and haulage applications.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Industrial Tires Market?

A: The market is projected to grow from USD 7.97 billion in 2026 to USD 12.44 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.07%.

Q: What is the strongest market growth driver?

A: E-commerce warehouse and fulfillment center expansion is the leading driver because it increases forklift fleets, equipment utilization and tire replacement frequency.

Q: Which industrial tire category offers a major growth opportunity?

A: Solid and polyurethane tires for electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and warehouse equipment offer a significant growth opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes Trelleborg, Camso, Continental, Bridgestone, Solideal, Galaxy, Alliance, Hankook, Nexen, Petlas, McLaren Industries, Crown Caster, Rubberline, Carlisle and Global Industries.

Leading companies compete through advanced manufacturing, application-specific tire designs, broad distribution networks and aftermarket services. Premium suppliers emphasize durability, low rolling resistance, safety and lifecycle value, while mid-range and economy brands target cost-sensitive applications through competitive pricing and regional availability.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/industrial-tires-market

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50–80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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