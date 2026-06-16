Airheads Is Offering $50,000 to Turn Your Wildest 'Dream Pool' Ideas Into Reality This Summer

The beloved summer candy brand is challenging fans to rethink summer fun for a chance to win the ultimate backyard upgrade

ERLANGER, Ky., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airheads is inviting its fans to dream bigger this summer with the launch of its "Imagine the ImPOOLsible" Sweepstakes, a new campaign challenging people to create and share their most imaginative dream pool concepts for a chance to win $50,000.

From fast-flying loop-de-loop slides and candy-colored lazy rivers to flavor-inspired backyard escapes, the campaign embraces Airheads-inspired summer poolside culture and encourages fans to let their imaginations run wild and bring their ideas to life in fun and creative ways. Participants use AI image tools as creative partners to help visualize their dream pool concepts before sharing them online with hashtag #ImpoolsibleSweepstakes for a chance to win.

Known as the ultimate pool candy for its playful personality and chewy texture that holds up in the summer heat, Airheads is turning up the fun all season long as the iconic brand celebrates its 40th birthday in 2026.

"This summer, we're giving qualifying fans permission to think big and create the seemingly impossible with the Airheads "Imagine the ImPOOLsible" sweepstakes," said JR Reall, Senior Brand Manager at Perfetti Van Melle, the maker of Airheads. "We want them to ditch the basic pool selfie and use AI to generate their wildest, most Airheads-inspired dream pool for a chance to win $50,000 to build it in real life."

The campaign is live across TikTok and Meta now through August 31, with creators and influencers sharing their own imaginative pool concepts to inspire Airheads candy fans to join in and create their own.

One grand prize winner will receive $50,000 to help turn their dream pool concept into a real-world backyard build.

Here's how to enter for a chance to win the $50k.

Follow Airheads (@airheadscandy on Meta, @airheads on TikTok)

Make sure your profile is set to public

Post your Airheads-inspired dream pool creation using AI and tag Airheads (@airheadscandy on Meta, @airheads on TT)

Include #ImpoolsibleSweepstakes in your caption

Entries must be 100% original, created solely using AI, and comply with all requirements in the official rules at seerules.com/impoolsible.

Press images can be accessed via this folder or by contacting Casey Kroger at [email protected]

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and iconic colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse, and most loved products.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In 2025 Perfetti Van Melle Group reported net sales above € 4 billion. U.S. operations are based in Erlanger, KY with factories in Erlanger and Rockford, IL.

CONTACT:

Casey Kroger

Communications Manager

Mobile: 812-584-1204

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfetti Van Melle