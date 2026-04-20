Airheads Turns 40: Iconic Candy's Origin Story Spotlighted in People as Brand Unveils New Innovation

Airheads was first introduced in 1986 by the U.S. division of Van Melle, now part of Perfetti Van Melle, at the company's manufacturing facility in Erlanger, Kentucky. Today, it's an iconic and beloved candy treat across North America.

One of the company's long-time employees still remembers the first taste. "I took a bite and said, 'this is a winner,'" recalls Paul Steffen, Facility Manager at Perfetti Van Melle. "At the time, it didn't even have a name."

The candy's name came from an unexpected source: kids themselves.

After sampling the candy in early focus groups, they chose the name "Airheads," a playful label that stuck and helped define the brand's personality for decades.

"The kids loved it right away," says Steffen, who has been a Perfetti Van Melle employee since 1983. "When they came back with the name 'Airheads,' you just knew it fit."

With bold, fruity flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry and Watermelon wrapped in bright packaging, Airheads quickly became recognizable in convenience stores, roller rinks, swimming pool concession stands and movie theaters nationwide.

By the early 1990s, Airheads carved out its own cultural lane with its iconic ads featuring irreverent humor and the candy's unmistakable texture and introducing a sweet and sour brand extension called Airheads Xtremes.

"Airheads has always celebrated individuality and not taking yourself too seriously," said Chris Borges, Brand Director, Non-Chocolate Portfolio at Perfetti Van Melle. "Especially in the '90s, it became part of how kids connected, traded and expressed themselves."

Four decades after its debut, Airheads remains one of America's most recognizable non-chocolate candies, continuing to deliver the bold flavor and playful spirit that made it a '90s staple. In 2024, the brand introduced Airheads Sour Bars, a standout addition that has quickly gained traction with consumers, tapping into growing demand for sour candy with a bold balance of sweet and tangy flavor that's becoming a go-to for fans.

The next chapter is already taking shape. Looking ahead, Airheads continues to evolve with new ways for fans to experience the brand. The company recently announced NEW Airheads Xtremes Mega Bites, featuring two flavors in every bite and rolling out to retailers nationwide this winter.

Because after 40 years, being an Airhead still means expecting the unexpected.

Additional archival product imagery and employee photos are available upon request.

About Airheads

Airheads is a brand long loved by people of all ages for its chewy texture, tangy fruit flavors and bright colors. Invented in Erlanger, KY, Airheads are available in original bar form as well as chewy and intense bite-sized pieces called Airheads Bites. For a sweetly sour candy that packs a punch, Airheads Xtremes belts and bites are available. Airheads are perfect for a quick treat, social gatherings and for sharing with others.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse, and most loved products.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In 2025 Perfetti Van Melle Group reported net sales above € 4 billion. U.S. operations are based in Erlanger, KY with factories in Erlanger and Rockford, IL.

CONTACT:

Casey Kroger

Communications Manager

Mobile: 812.584.1204

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SOURCE Perfetti Van Melle