Airport Passenger Flow Is the New Ad Inventory

Japan Government-Validated Deployment of VitaNet's AccuNotify™ Confirms 14.9% CTR Across 50 Days at Naha Airport — Pointing to a New Participation Path in the $140 Billion Retail Media Category

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport passenger flow has long been treated as an operational metric. New results from a Japanese government-validated rollout suggest it is also one of the largest untapped surfaces in digital advertising.

AccuNotify™ turns airport passenger flow into measurable retail media. VitaNet Station powers proximity-triggered mobile engagement with smart BLE switching.

VitaNet, Inc. today announced that AccuNotify™ delivered a 14.9% click-through rate (CTR) — materially higher than the 0.1–0.5% typical for digital display advertising — along with a 4.77/5 user satisfaction score and 100% operational uptime across 50 days at Naha Airport. The deployment was overseen by the Okinawa General Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), with participation from VitaNet's Tokyo-based subsidiary, VitaNet Japan, Inc.

Retail media has grown to roughly $140 billion globally but has largely sat outside airports, despite travelers spending 160–180 minutes per terminal visit with smartphones in hand. At Los Angeles International Airport, non-aeronautical revenue reaches $524 million annually — even a 1% lift in passenger engagement equals roughly $5.3 million in incremental revenue. AccuNotify™ uses BLE-based VitaNet Stations with approximately 2 ft. (60 cm) targeting precision to deliver context-aware notifications when consumers stand before a specific store, gate, or display, with no construction work required and no traveler app downloads, account registrations, or QR scans. Under the same MLIT program, AccuNotify™ was also deployed at Yui Rail monorail stations and Campus MaaS pilots.

"Out-of-home advertising has always had a last-mile problem — it captures attention but loses most consumers in the friction of QR scans, keyword searches, or URL entry," said Takeo Yamada, CEO of VitaNet. "AccuNotify™ collapses that gap by turning attention itself into action — a notification on the phone the consumer is already holding."

About VitaNet, Inc.

VitaNet, Inc., headquartered in San Mateo, California, develops BLE-based proximity engagement and identity authentication technology. Deployments in Japan are delivered by subsidiary VitaNet Japan, Inc. The company is now engaging with North American airport operators, transit authorities, and retail media networks. Learn more at https://www.vita.net/press/airport-passenger-flow-new-ad-inventory/

Media Contact:

Takeo Yamada

VitaNet, Inc.

1900 South Norfolk Street, Suite 350

San Mateo, CA 94403, USA

Phone: (650) 844-2452

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vita.net/

AccuNotify™, AccuAuth™, CloudAuth™, and VitaNet Station are trademarks of VitaNet, Inc.

SOURCE VitaNet, Inc.