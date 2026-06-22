VitaNet Demonstrates How Physical Spaces Can Become Measurable Digital Ad Inventory

Controlled retail comparison shows AccuNotify™ generated an 85.7% physical-to-digital action rate versus 21.4% for QR codes, proving the 14.9% CTR achieved at Naha Airport and redefining Retail Media Networks.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaNet, Inc., a proximity-based mobile engagement technology company, today announced statistically significant retail comparison results validating a fundamental shift in how physical locations can be measured and monetized as digital advertising inventory.

Conceptual illustration: AccuNotify™ turns real-world locations into measurable digital ad inventory by delivering proximity-triggered mobile engagement at the moment of physical presence. Controlled comparison: AccuNotify™ generated an 85.7% action rate versus 21.4% for QR code access, with a statistically significant difference using McNemar’s test.

In a controlled retail environment, AccuNotify™ generated an 85.7% physical-to-digital action rate among participating users, compared with 21.4% for QR code access to target digital content. This four-fold improvement provides clear statistical evidence for the unusually high 14.9% click-through rate (CTR) previously achieved in a 50-day public deployment at Naha Airport (OKA) in Japan.

These results demonstrate why AccuNotify™ achieves such high engagement: it relies on zero-friction, micro-targeted advertising rather than user-initiated actions. While QR codes require individuals to notice a sign, stop, open a camera, scan, and proceed, AccuNotify™ operates automatically. Using VitaNet's U.S. patent-pending Bluetooth Low Energy-based proximity engagement platform, it delivers opt-in mobile notifications to participating users entering specific physical zones. Each delivery creates a deterministic ad delivery event, and each tap acts as a validated click-through.

This direct connection between physical presence and immediate digital action is poised to revolutionize Retail Media Networks (RMN) and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. AccuNotify™ introduces a zero-friction OMO strategy, transitioning the industry from selling locations based on visibility estimates to selling measurable performance.

"The real change is that physical spaces can now be measured and monetized with digital advertising logic," said Takeo Yamada, CEO of VitaNet, Inc. "We are creating a direct, consent-based link between precise physical presence and immediate mobile action—turning premium real estate into accountable digital ad inventory."

Learn more at https://www.vita.net/press/physical-spaces-digital-ad-inventory/

About VitaNet, Inc.

VitaNet, Inc. is a California-based technology company specializing in proximity-based mobile engagement and identity authentication. Its product suite includes AccuNotify™, AccuAuth™, VitaNet Station hardware, and the CloudAuth™ platform. VitaNet's technologies are protected by issued and pending patents in the United States, China, Europe, and Japan, covering proximity-based mobile engagement, precise ranging, and authentication. VitaNet operates from its San Mateo headquarters and its Tokyo-based subsidiary, VitaNet Japan, Inc.

Media Contact

Takeo Yamada

VitaNet, Inc.

1900 South Norfolk Street, Suite 350

San Mateo, California 94403, USA

Phone: (650) 844-2452

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.vita.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitanet-inc-/

SOURCE VitaNet, Inc.