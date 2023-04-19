Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 at a 5.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airway Management Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for airway management devices was estimated to be valued at $853.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

There are many applications of the airway management market. The major application is in anaesthesia. Airway management devices have revolutionized the way anaesthesia is managed in patients, and have provided physicians with alternatives in cases of difficult airway management. Airway management is also essential in ICU and emergency departments. Its application is increasing in 'out-of-hospital' settings. New technology such as video laryngoscope is driving the market.



The global market for anaesthesia and respiratory devices is huge and airway management is a subsegment of this. Major market drivers are increasing incidences of cardiac arrest, prehospital airway management, rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases, ageing population, and pediatric patients on the rise.

This research report categorizes the market for airway management devices by product segment. The major product segments are Infraglottic Airway Management, Supraglottic Airway Management, Laryngoscope, and Cricothyrotomy Kits. Infraglottic devices are divided into Endotracheal Tubes and Tracheostomy Tubes.

Supraglottic devices are divided into Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airway Nasopharyngeal Airway, and Other Supraglottic Airway management devices. Laryngoscopes are segmented into Conventional Laryngoscope and Video Laryngoscope.

The global market for airway management is segmented by patient age (into adult and pediatric patient) and by end user (into hospitals, emergency departments, ICU, and others). The markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) are covered.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Segment

6.1 Infraglottic Devices

6.1.1 Endotracheal Tube

6.1.2 Tracheostomy

6.2 Supraglottic Airway Devices

6.2.1 History of Lma

6.3 Laryngoscopes

6.3.1 History of Laryngoscope

6.3.2 Video Laryngoscope

6.4 Cricothyrotomy

6.5 Other Products in Airway Management Products

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Patient Age

7.1 Airway Assessment

7.2 Supraglottic Airway Devices in Pediatric Patients

7.3 Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Emergency Departments

8.3 Intensive Care Units

8.4 Other End-users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Geographic Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 U.S.

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia

9.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Clinical Trials

Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Ambu A/S

Cardinal Health Inc.

Convatec Inc.

Cook Group Inc.

Dale Medical Products, Inc

ICU Medical Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Ivor Shaw T/A Pennine Healthcare

Laerdal Medical

Mercury Medical Inc

Medtronic Inc.

Proact Medical Ltd.

Sunmed Holdings LLC

Teleflex Inc.

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Verathon Inc.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Vygon Sa

