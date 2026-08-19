ELKHART, Ind., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airxcel® welcomes RV manufacturers and industry partners to its 13th annual New Product Showcase, featuring new products and technology advancements from across the company's family of 18 brands. Held in Airxcel's Elkhart showroom, the event highlights innovations designed to enhance comfort and performance for RV manufacturers and owners.

Airxcel Highlights RV Comfort Innovation with Expanded Coleman-Mach Air Conditioning Portfolio at 2026 New Product Showcase.

Among the featured innovations is an expanded portfolio of RV air conditioning systems from Coleman-Mach®, an Airxcel brand and leader in RV climate control. The lineup adds new C-Series models and introduces the new Everest VS-18 variable-speed RV air conditioner, additional VS Series variable-speed air conditioners featuring low profile and heat pump configurations. Together, the products expand cooling options across a wider range of RV applications.

As RV owners seek quieter operation, improved efficiency and residential-style comfort, manufacturers are evaluating technologies that enhance the travel experience. Coleman-Mach's latest innovations are designed to meet those expectations while providing OEMs greater flexibility in vehicle design and system integration.

"Our New Product Showcase highlights the strength of Airxcel's brands and our commitment to advancing the RV experience," said Anthony Wollschlager, President and CEO of Airxcel. "Across our portfolio, we're investing in product innovations that help manufacturers create RVs that are smarter, more comfortable and better aligned with the needs of today's travelers."

Leading the launch is the Everest VS-18, Coleman-Mach's newest variable-speed RV air conditioner. Designed for demanding high-heat environments, the system continuously adjusts cooling output to help maintain more consistent cabin temperatures while reducing temperature swings. Features include soft-start technology, a 360-degree airflow ceiling assembly and ultra-quiet operation.

The expanded VS Series, including the VS-14 Heat Pump and VS-14 HP Slim, extends the benefits of variable-speed climate control to additional RV configurations. The new C Series rooftop air conditioners offer compact, standard and low-profile options to meet a variety of cooling needs.

To learn more about products being featured during the Showcase, visit Airxcel.com.

About Airxcel, Inc.: Airxcel is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of the most critically functional products for the RV industry. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, the Airxcel family of brands includes 18 companies with 15 facilities across the U.S. and Europe. Airxcel.com

SOURCE Airxcel