Eighteen plain-language questions submitted to Claude show the Palace dominates AI answers in five of six categories — losing only the one round the working monarchy is constitutionally barred from entering

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, today published Issue No. 1 of the 5W Citation Share Index™ — a new research series measuring how AI engines now frame public reputation. The inaugural study, What Does AI Say About the Royal Family?, examines the world's most-followed family through the lens of what AI engines now return when buyers, voters, and readers ask.

The headline finding: Buckingham Palace beats Harry and Meghan 70 to 51 in overall Citation Share — a 19-point gap. The Palace wins five of six categories. Harry and Meghan win one — commercial activity, by 34 points, the widest single-category margin in the study, in the only round working senior royals are constitutionally prohibited from entering.

Researchers at 5W submitted 18 plain-language consumer prompts to Claude, the AI engine built by Anthropic, across six categories: philanthropy, scandal recovery, commercial activity, family rift, public events, and succession. Each prompt ran in a single clean session — no persistent memory, no system prompt, no re-rolls. Responses were captured verbatim. The full prompt set, the verbatim AI responses, and the locked 5W Citation Share Index™ formula are published in the study at 5wpr.com/research/what-does-ai-say-about-the-royal-family/.

Key findings:

Overall Citation Share: Buckingham Palace 70 | Harry and Meghan 51 | Gap: 19 points

Buckingham Palace 70 | Harry and Meghan 51 | Gap: 19 points The Palace wins: philanthropy (+18), scandal recovery (+14), family rift (+8), public events (+47), and succession (+62)





philanthropy (+18), scandal recovery (+14), family rift (+8), public events (+47), and succession (+62) Harry and Meghan win: commercial activity (+34) — the widest single-category gap in the study, in the round working senior royals cannot enter





commercial activity (+34) — the widest single-category gap in the study, in the round working senior royals cannot enter The tone gap is the second story: the Palace draws 58% neutral-context citations against 11% negative; Harry and Meghan draw 37% positive and 34% negative with only 29% neutral. The engines have absorbed the polarization.





the Palace draws 58% neutral-context citations against 11% negative; Harry and Meghan draw 37% positive and 34% negative with only 29% neutral. The engines have absorbed the polarization. Who gets named: King Charles named in 83% of prompts (6 first-named). Prince Harry beats both his wife and sister-in-law on raw citation count (72%) — the engine treats him as central to any royal conversation, five years after he stepped back.

"Reputation used to be sentiment — a number you paid a research firm to produce," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications and the study's principal investigator. "Citation Share is a number the engines produce. It measures what AI says when buyers ask. The difference is that the engines are now the audience. AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering — and the royal family is just the test case."

The 5W Citation Share Index™ scores citations on a locked five-axis formula: Citation Frequency (40%), Query-Type Breadth (20%), Cross-Engine Breadth (20%), Extractability (15%), and Crawl Access (5%). Tone is classified separately on the surrounding context of each citation. Full methodology, prompt set, and scoring detail are published with the study.

The full report is available at https://www.5wpr.com/research/what-does-ai-say-about-the-royal-family/

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations