AITECH Cloud Network and Secret Network Partner to Bring Confidential AI to Agent Forge

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AITECH Cloud Network, formerly Solidus AI Tech, has announced a strategic partnership with Secret Network to integrate confidential computing capabilities into Agent Forge, its no-code AI agent platform developed fully by ACN's internal development team and launched in April 2025.

The collaboration will enable users of Agent Forge to build and deploy AI agents and workflows with enhanced privacy, verifiable execution, and confidential processing powered by Secret Network's confidential computing infrastructure.

The partnership represents a significant step towards addressing one of the biggest challenges facing enterprise AI adoption: how to utilise powerful AI systems while maintaining data privacy, security, and trust.

Under the agreement, Secret Network's confidential AI infrastructure will be integrated into Agent Forge's growing ecosystem, allowing developers and businesses to access secure AI models and confidential workflow execution directly from the platform. Initial integration efforts will focus on Agent Forge's light-mode chat interface, with plans to expand confidential execution capabilities across the broader workflow builder environment.

Agent Forge has rapidly expanded since private beta launch, offering users a no-code environment for building AI agents, workflow automations, and integrations through a growing library of templates and external services. The platform recently completed its migration to Ethereum, positioning it for broader institutional adoption.

The collaboration will also introduce verification tools that allow users to confirm that AI workloads are running within trusted confidential computing environments. By combining Agent Forge's agent orchestration capabilities with Secret Network's confidential infrastructure, organisations will be able to deploy AI workflows with greater confidence in data security and operational integrity.

John Mendez, Head of AI Development of AITECH Cloud Network, said:

"Agent Forge was built to make AI agent creation accessible to everyone, from first-time users to enterprise teams. As AI adoption accelerates, privacy and trust become critical requirements. Our partnership with Secret Network allows us to introduce confidential AI capabilities directly into the platform, giving users the ability to build, deploy, and verify secure AI workflows without adding complexity to the user experience."

Luke B, Chief of Operations at Secret Network Foundation, said:

"Confidential computing is becoming a foundational layer for the next generation of AI applications. By integrating Secret Network's confidential infrastructure into Agent Forge, we are enabling developers and businesses to leverage advanced AI while maintaining control over sensitive data. Together, we are helping establish a future where AI systems are both powerful and verifiable."

The companies expect the initial integration to focus on confidential model access and verification features, followed by the deployment of confidential execution environments capable of supporting fully private AI workflows. Future collaboration will include joint community initiatives, educational content, and ecosystem development activities.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards confidential AI, where privacy-preserving technologies and trusted execution environments are increasingly viewed as essential components of enterprise-grade AI infrastructure.

About AITECH Cloud Network

AITECH Cloud Network, formerly Solidus AI Tech, is a provider of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Its ecosystem includes Agent Forge, a no-code AI agent platform developed by ACN'steam, a competitor to n8n and make.com, that enables users to build, deploy, and manage intelligent agents and workflow automations, through a conversational interface.

About Secret Network

Secret Network is a leading confidential computing platform that enables private and secure applications through trusted execution environments and privacy-preserving infrastructure. The network provides developers with tools to build confidential AI, secure data applications, and verifiable computing solutions.

SOURCE Secret Network Foundation